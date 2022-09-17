ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Luke Combs had the most savage message for Texas A&M: 'I appreciate the million and a half dollar donation to my alma mater'

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySfTU_0hzf8esv00

This has been quite a rough week for Texas A&M football. Obviously, it all starts with the loss to Appalachian State that came last weekend.

A&M paid Appalachian State $1.5 million to play against them and they lost. That’s straight-up embarrassing.

But the worst part is that Appalachian State fans refuse to ever let them live it down with their wild posters. Three students even won free tuition off basically embarrassing A&M with their signs on ESPN’s College GameDay, which they also stole from the Aggies.

If all that wasn’t enough, for good measure, ESPN’s College GameDay brought on Country music singer Luke Combs to be their special guest picker and he had a message for Texas A&M that will probably leave fans seething.

The crew was picking the Texas A&M vs. Miami game and Combs said he was definitely riding with A&M. Why? Take a listen.

“Jimbo [Fischer], Texas A&M … I appreciate the million and a half dollar donation to my alma mater. I’m riding with Texas A&M at home. Let’s go, baby.”

Bruuuuuuuh. That absolutely has to hurt. A&M fans have to be salty. They just have to be.

I’m sure, at this point, A&M fans want to get over the game. But at the rate we’re going? This feels like it’ll be a thing all season long. Get ready, Aggie fans. The jokes are coming.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska HC target speaks out on rumors

On September 20th, one rumored candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy spoke openly about his interest. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold was on Nebraska’s “wish list”. Leipold recently appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf and opened up about the rumors. “Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season....
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB  Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirby Smart updates status of UGA TE Arik Gilbert

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to discuss the Week 3 win over South Carolina and the upcoming home game versus Kent State. Smart updated reporters on the status of Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, who did not travel with the team to Columbia for Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. Connors is taking over for Bill Busch, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. Busch has more than 30 years of coaching experience. He served as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator from 2004 to 2007 before rejoining the staff in 2021. Connors was the defensive line coach for Greensboro College in 2020. He joined Nebraska’s coaching staff in 2021. Connors has a connection to former head coach Scott Frost. Prior to becoming a coach, he was a defensive lineman at UCF from 2015 to 2018, where he played under Frost. Across four seasons, Connors recorded 85 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Special Teams Quality Control Joey Connors has been promoted to the position of Special Teams Coordinator.@coach_connors1 /// #GBR pic.twitter.com/Q60UMALh6G — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 20, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Huskers continue to fall in ESPN's FPI rankings after Week 3
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates its SP+ Rankings. Where is Ohio State after offensive explosion vs. Toledo?

One of the most interesting metrics we like to follow that correlates to a college football team’s strength and talent is ESPN’s SP+ rankings (subscription required) by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. The model has heaped some love on Ohio State over the last few years and we like to see where things stand from year-to-year, month to month, and week to week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#Alma Mater#Espn#American Football#College Football#Appalachian State#College Gameday#The Texas A M
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report states Nebraska has ‘wish list’ for head coach

One of the top reporters in college football has filed a new report which says that the Nebraska Cornhuskers have three candidates at the top of their ‘wish list’ for the head football coach vacancy. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that the three candidates Athletic Director Trev Alberts is currently targeting are two college head coaches from the Big 12 and an offensive coordinator in the SEC. These three names shouldn’t be new to Husker fans as all three have been rumored as potential candidates since the job opened more than ten days ago. We’ve written candidates previously in our Coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy