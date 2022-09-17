ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

California vs. Notre Dame, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AXay_0hzf8ZQA00

The Cal Golden Bears will meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday afternoon from Notre Dame Stadium.

Cal is coming off a 20-14 win over UNLV as they look for a 3-0 start with a win this afternoon, while Notre Dame has struggled to start the season going 0-2 while they look to turn things around today.

This will be another great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

California vs. Notre Dame

  • When: Saturday, September 17
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

California vs. Notre Dame (-12.5)

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Arkansas football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Iowa football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Oregon football / North Carolina football / Nebraska football / Penn State football / Colorado football / Clemson football / Rutgers football / Tennessee football / Texas football / Texas A&M football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Arkansas Football#Oklahoma Football#Auburn Football#American Football#Unlv#Nbc Live Stream#Michigan State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy