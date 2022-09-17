ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFGFf_0hzf8E8900

Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night.

Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but refused medical treatment, according to the report.

Exantus, 32, of Egg Harbor City, complained of back pain and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus. His juvenile male passenger complained of chest pain and also was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Summonses are pending the investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasantville, NJ
Accidents
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
4K+
Followers
482
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy