Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night.

Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but refused medical treatment, according to the report.

Exantus, 32, of Egg Harbor City, complained of back pain and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus. His juvenile male passenger complained of chest pain and also was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Summonses are pending the investigation.