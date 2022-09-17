Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 kits revealed: England announce tournament attire, Wales launch new home and away shirts
With World Cup 2022 now only two months away, kit suppliers have been flurrying to get all 32 nations decked out in time for Qatar. Here's the ones released so far... Toney handed first England call-up | Dier in squad, Sancho & Rashford out. Download the Sky Sports App |...
England join World Cup nations in launching inclusion campaign | 'Is it really going to make a difference?'
England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear an anti-discrimination armband during their World Cup matches in Qatar this winter. The Football Association has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination. The captains of the...
Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter
England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.
Alex Hales stars on comeback as England win T20I series opener on return to Pakistan
Alex Hales scored a half-century on his return to international cricket as England marked their first match in Pakistan for 17 years with a six-wicket T20 victory over the hosts. With Karachi hosting England's first match in Pakistan since 2005, an excellent opening partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (68) and captain...
Alex Hales on 'very special feeling' to be back after scoring half-century for England against Pakistan
Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic T20 occasion in Karachi. Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field in Pakistan.
Liam Williams out of Wales' autumn internationals vs New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Georgia with collarbone injury
Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut. The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff's United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday. He has undergone surgery and...
Vitality Roses: England name squads as World Cup prep continues; Chelsea Pitman returns for series vs Uganda, live on Sky
Chelsea Pitman returns to the Vitality Roses squad for England’s forthcoming series against Uganda, live on Sky Sports, while head coach Jess Thirlby has also named further squads to face Australia and for the FAST5 Netball World Series. England will play their first Tests since this summer's Commonwealth Games...
T20 World Cup: Ireland announce 15-man squad for Australia, with Simi Singh included
The 15-player group also features Conor Olphert and Craig Young, who return after missing August's 3-2 series win over Afghanistan in Stormont through injuries. Singh replaced McBrine for the final two games of that series and retains his spot in the squad. Graham Hume featured in the Afghanistan series, but...
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
Wales: Siwan Lillicrap captains 32-player Rugby World Cup squad featuring 19 tournament debutants
Siwan Lillicrap will captain Wales' 32-player squad, as head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed selection for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. "We are delighted with the group we've settled on, we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do when we touch down in New Zealand next week," Cunningham said on Wednesday when the squad was announced, with the World Cup kicking off October 8.
England vs India: Sophia Dunkley targets Canterbury win to set up 'special' ODI series decider at Lord's
England lost the opener by seven wickets and must win at Canterbury to keep alive their hopes of a second successive series win against the tourists having triumphed 2-1 in the T20 games. Victory would level the scores at 1-1 ahead of the final match at Lord's, where England have...
Super League Grand Final: How family man Rohan Smith brought Leeds Rhinos together
As he glanced at his phone in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos clinching a place in this year's Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors, the first congratulatory message Rohan Smith noticed was from back home in Australia. It was from his father, Brian,...
Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership
The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured
Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
Jack Grealish discusses Man City form, media criticism, England's crunch Nations League fixtures and more
Jack Grealish says England are "aware" of the threat of Nations League relegation but insists the squad are embracing the challenge ahead of their final two games before the World Cup. England will be relegated if they lose Friday's San Siro clash against Italy before taking on old foes Germany...
