Siwan Lillicrap will captain Wales' 32-player squad, as head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed selection for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. "We are delighted with the group we've settled on, we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do when we touch down in New Zealand next week," Cunningham said on Wednesday when the squad was announced, with the World Cup kicking off October 8.

RUGBY ・ 22 HOURS AGO