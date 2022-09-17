ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

England join World Cup nations in launching inclusion campaign | 'Is it really going to make a difference?'

England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear an anti-discrimination armband during their World Cup matches in Qatar this winter. The Football Association has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination. The captains of the...
SkySports

Alex Hales on 'very special feeling' to be back after scoring half-century for England against Pakistan

Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic T20 occasion in Karachi. Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field in Pakistan.
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports

Wales: Siwan Lillicrap captains 32-player Rugby World Cup squad featuring 19 tournament debutants

Siwan Lillicrap will captain Wales' 32-player squad, as head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed selection for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. "We are delighted with the group we've settled on, we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do when we touch down in New Zealand next week," Cunningham said on Wednesday when the squad was announced, with the World Cup kicking off October 8.
SkySports

Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership

The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
