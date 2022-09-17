ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘You’re struggling’: Newsom challenges DeSantis to a debate following migrant controversy

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuR2u_0hzf3wv400

( The Hill ) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate on Friday, following Democrats’ outrage over DeSantis’ decision to charter two planes of migrants that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Newsom and DeSantis are both running for reelection this year, and DeSantis is considered a top potential presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024. Speculation has also swirled about Newsom running for the Democratic nomination amid doubts that President Biden will run for a second term.

Both governors have also stepped up efforts to enact policies in line with their respective party’s priorities and platforms. Newsom has taken a hard-line stance on protecting abortion rights, and on Thursday launched a billboard campaign in seven Republican-led states with some of the strictest abortion laws.

The billboards tout California’s abortion access. He also previously ran ads in Florida, criticizing DeSantis and encouraging Florida residents to move to California.

DeSantis says two flights he chartered ‘just the beginning’ of efforts to relocate migrants

DeSantis, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and his immigration policies, chartered two planes of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, which landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a common vacation destination for the wealthy in New England.

DeSantis and other GOP governors of southern border states, including Govs. Greg Abbott (Texas) and Doug Ducey (Ariz.), have transported migrants who have crossed the southern border into the U.S. across state lines into Democratic-led states and cities.

Democrats, including Newsom, are fuming over the move. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), a leading progressive, slammed DeSantis on Thursday, accusing the governor of chartering the flights as part of a political stunt.

Martha’s Vineyard flights cost Florida around $500K, expert estimates

Newsom’s tweet Friday came in response to a separate post from veteran journalist Dan Rather last month, where he suggested that the new head of CNN set up a debate between the two governors.

“Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates,” Rather said. “Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Immigration’s impact on Gubernatorial race: experts weigh in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With less than 50 days until election day, candidates for Texas Governor, Governor Greg Abbott, and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke are gearing up for a debate next week. Abbott is keeping his focus on immigration, due to the topic being what he has talked about most since running for re-election. […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
KTSM

Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Doug Ducey
KTSM

4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

Update: (10:34 a.m.) Officials with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo announced that they will host a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday regarding the Monday night shooting. Meanwhile, the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the off-duty firefighter among the people injured in the shooting is a member of the department. Update: (Tuesday, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KTSM

Details on Abraham Romero’s funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members and loved ones will be saying their final goodbyes to Abraham Romero this Friday, Sep. 23. Abraham Romero was only 17-years-old when he lost his life after battling a three week medically-induced coma. Abraham was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. A public viewing will […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Democrats#Gop#Democratic#Republican
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Deputies arrest man who was in process of burglarizing business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was allegedly in the process of burglarizing a business in east El Paso on Sunday, Sept. 18. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael James Brucker after he allegedly cut through the fence surrounding a business and entered the property without permission along the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTSM

El Paso County Commissioner Stout to chair national immigration panel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioner David Stout has been appointed chairman appointed chairman of the National Association of Counties’ Immigration Reform Task Force. “Counties have an important role to play in welcoming immigrants and managing issues that may arise, from health and public safety to economic development,” Stout said. “I’m proud […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, and destroyed infrastructure, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy