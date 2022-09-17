Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 3)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver nor do they get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. This can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought but do not make that mistake.
Jerry Jeudy Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Jerry Jeudy, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Michael Gallup could return in week 3
Mike McCarthy specifically said the goal is for Gallup to practice fully this week, so it's not a sure thing that he does. Gallup did apparently practice more in week 2 than expected, so it is looking like he has a good chance to put in a full week of practice and be ready to go for week 3. While the Cowboys' offense has taken a hit without Dak Prescott, Gallup should settle in as the clear #2 WR in Dallas and should be a solid contributor for fantasy managers no matter what.
Jonathan Taylor limited to just 54 yards in Colts loss Sunday
Jonathan Taylor had nine carries for 54 yards on the ground against the Jaguars, He caught his only target for nine yards in the 24-0 loss. Taylor had a rather lacklustre performance on Sunday, however a large part of the bad outing for the running back was due to the team being in a bad game script from the get-go. Fantasy managers have nothing to worry about with the Colts RB as he is still the number one offensive asset for the team. The 23-year-old has a matchup against the Chiefs impending for Week 3, but no matter the matchup the stud needs to be started every week.
Marlon Mack signed to 49ers active roster
According to Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Marlon Mack to their active roster after injuries to RBs Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Jeff Wilson operated as San Francisco's lead back in Week 2 after Mitchell's injury, but Mack was...
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
Kenny Golladay does not receive a target in Week 2
Kenny Golladay did not receive in a target in a Week 2 win over the Panthers. He was only on the field for two offensive snaps. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that he is going with the guys that give him the best chance to win each week. The 28-year-old signed a mega deal with the Giants in 2021 and has underperformed. There were reports that his locker was also empty after the game, so there is probably more to come with Golladay’s status as the week progresses. The Giants take on the Cowboys in Week 3, but Golladay should not be viewed as a fantasy option right now.
Justin Herbert (ribs) to participate in practice Wednesday
Justin Herbert threw on Tuesday and did some “rotational” work. He will participate in individual drills today, according to Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Herbert is considered "day-to-day" per Staley. After suffering a ribs injury last Thursday against the Chiefs, it sounds like he is on track to being able to start undercenter this weekend against the Jaguars. Staley said the decision on his status will start with how he is feeling.
Tevin Coleman signed to the 49ers practice squad
Coleman was released by the Jets last month right before the start of the season. He will add depth to a 49ers running back room already dealing with multiple injuries.
Cole Beasley signs to Tampa Bay practice squad
FA WR Cole Beasley has signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad with the expectation of elevation to the active roster in the near future. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Beasley had been available since being released by the Bills following last season. Multiple teams have reached out to Beasley, but he remained set on holding out for the right situation. Now the 33-year-old will get the chance to play along side Tom Brady. Beasley has remained productive in the latter portion of his career, and this landing is perfect for him. With Evans suspended and nearly the entire Bucs’ WR corps banged up Beasley could find fantasy relevance sooner than later.
Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) ruled out for Week 3
Last week, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft claimed a sack. However, Cleveland surrendered 31 points to a Jets team led by Joe Flacco. The Browns have a favorable fantasy matchup this week as they take on an offense that has only scored two offensive touchdowns so far this season, but they do so without their second-best pass rusher. The defense also has allowed 383.5 yards and 27.5 points per game in two games this season. Even with a solid matchup, they are not a must-start.
5 Replacement Options for Trey Lance (2022 Fantasy Football)
After sitting most of his rookie year, Trey Lance was named the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. However, his experience as the starter ended on Sunday. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo entered...
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 3)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Lamar Jackson seen wearing a protective sleeve at practice Wednesday
Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm in Wednesday’s practice and did not throw a pass to receivers during media viewing. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Coming off a huge performance against the Dolphins in Week 2, there was no word of Jackson...
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts runs for two touchdowns, throws for another in Week 2 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two additional touchdowns in Monday's win over the Vikings in Philadelphia. Fantasy Impact:. This start was as good as Hurts has looked as a pro,...
Los Angeles Rams D/ST holds on for the win in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams D/ST recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery, three sacks, and allowed 27 points in a win over Atlanta in Week 2. The Rams D/ST had a better showing in Week 2 than the stat sheet shows. The Falcons offense was afforded a short field on one of Matt Stafford’s interceptions and the Cooper Kupp fumble. The Rams’ D/ST was able to keep the Falcons’ running game in check for a 3.3 average yards per carry and held Marcus Marriott to under 200 yards passing. The Rams will have a though task in Week 3 when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (2022)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
Allen Lazard scores in Week 2
After missing the first game, Allen Lazard played in Week 2 and caught two of his three targets for 13 yards. He scored from five yards out on a quick slant in the second quarter of the 27-10 win over the Bears. Fantasy Impact:. Lazard played on 81 percent of...
Dawson Knox (foot) misses practice Wednesday
Knox was seen getting attention to his foot early in Monday's game against the Titans, but he was still able to play the whole game. This will be worth monitoring if Knox misses a second straight practice on Thursday.
