Kenny Golladay did not receive in a target in a Week 2 win over the Panthers. He was only on the field for two offensive snaps. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that he is going with the guys that give him the best chance to win each week. The 28-year-old signed a mega deal with the Giants in 2021 and has underperformed. There were reports that his locker was also empty after the game, so there is probably more to come with Golladay’s status as the week progresses. The Giants take on the Cowboys in Week 3, but Golladay should not be viewed as a fantasy option right now.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO