Read full article on original website
debbie nance
4d ago
I lived in the woods in Indiana we experienced all kinds of strangeness.
Reply
9
nobody's side
4d ago
there are things that live here before we invade their territory for those of us that don't believe in such things are less senses
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
Most Indiana Beer Festival Ever Takes Place Inside of a Corn Maze
Corn mazes are already a popular fall activity, but add in beer, and you've just taken it to a whole other level. I always enjoy a good beer festival, it's a great way to try a bunch of beers and find what you like, without the commitment of buying a 6-pack. You can try a taster, and if you don't like it, you can move on. There is a beer festival that takes place in Indiana every year, and it's the most "Indiana" thing I've ever heard, because it's a beer festival, in the middle of a corn maze.
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk. Even though I sit all...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Poseville, Indiana Man Competing in the USA Mullet Championships
You can help one Poseville man be named the best mullet in the United States. Over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
wamwamfm.com
Southern Indiana Cop Arrested
A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Daughter upset Indiana State Police will not open new investigation
So far, Indiana State Police has reviewed 15 of the 40 requests under SEA 177, and has declined to open a new investigation in all 15 cases.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 23