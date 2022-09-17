ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 23

debbie nance
4d ago

I lived in the woods in Indiana we experienced all kinds of strangeness.

Reply
9
nobody's side
4d ago

there are things that live here before we invade their territory for those of us that don't believe in such things are less senses

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
103GBF

Most Indiana Beer Festival Ever Takes Place Inside of a Corn Maze

Corn mazes are already a popular fall activity, but add in beer, and you've just taken it to a whole other level. I always enjoy a good beer festival, it's a great way to try a bunch of beers and find what you like, without the commitment of buying a 6-pack. You can try a taster, and if you don't like it, you can move on. There is a beer festival that takes place in Indiana every year, and it's the most "Indiana" thing I've ever heard, because it's a beer festival, in the middle of a corn maze.
COLUMBUS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It#Security Camera#Strange Things#Shotgun
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
103GBF

This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There

Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Cop Arrested

A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy