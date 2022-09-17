Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Delores Amelia Ewy
Delores Amelia Ewy, age 78 of Westbrook, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at the Westbrook Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Burial will be in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Donald Zeug
Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Zeug, 82, of Lucan, will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Milroy. Arrangements are with Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall, www.horvathfuneralservice.com.
myklgr.com
Lois I. Tessmer
Lois I. Tessmer, age 93, of Cobden, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home. Graveside service will on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Berg. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online...
myklgr.com
DNR completes aggregate resource maps of Redwood, Swift, and Sibley counties
Geologists at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have recently completed new aggregate resource maps for Redwood, Sibley, and Swift Counties. The maps show the potential for sand and gravel deposits, as well as crushed stone resources, in those three counties. Aggregate resources are a critical natural material needed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myklgr.com
Fraudulent school shooting reports up in Minnesota this year; Mankato West hit Wednesday
It’s sad it’s come to this, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had news for all Minnesotans on Wednesday: swatting is up in Minnesota schools these days. What is “swatting”? It’s when people make prank phone calls to law enforcement, reporting an active shooter or mass casualties at an area school.
myklgr.com
Pickup rear-ends school bus in Kandiyohi County Tuesday; no injuries reported
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, at 7:31 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 3300 block of NE County Road 40. A School bus from the New London-Spicer School District was stopped...
myklgr.com
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday. He reportedly left his home around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs; on Tuesday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Knutson’s body had been found.
myklgr.com
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
Comments / 0