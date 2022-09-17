Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Zeug, 82, of Lucan, will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Milroy. Arrangements are with Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall, www.horvathfuneralservice.com.

LUCAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO