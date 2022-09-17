Read full article on original website
Rhonda Doyle
4d ago
Her majesty was a very important woman and the world knows how she loved her country, but please, can we also remember her children, grandchildren, and the rest of her family in the days ahead. I've seen that great British "stiff upper lip", but as mothers and grandmother's we know those young adults and children will be hurting too.sending prayers 🙏for the whole royal family in these days. It's absolutely touching to see that the next generation is not afraid for world to see the emotions of love for the Queen. God Bless You all.
Reply
7
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Camilla isn’t the woman who almost destroyed the monarchy – she’s the one helping to save it
WHEN the history of the 21st Century is written and we look back on events with the dispassionate gaze of hindsight, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will be remembered for one big thing. The King’s wife, though a person of past controversy, will, in my view, be judged not as the...
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess
King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen would be wearing lots of jewellery. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
Comments / 4