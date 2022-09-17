Climate Speaker Series | ‘Watch Duty’ app founder and fire mitigation expert Sara Paul’s LWV talk now available online

Read full article on original website
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Sept. 20
The next generation of COVID boosters is rolling out, UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter says he’s ready to start eating indoors at restaurants again, and case numbers remain low — at least in the schools — for a second week in a row. Things are looking up!
Review: World premiere of John Adams’ ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ is driven by passion
When San Francisco Opera commissioned Berkeley composer John Adams to write an opera for its hundredth season, Adams went to Shakespeare for inspiration and chose one of the fieriest love stories of all time, “Antony and Cleopatra.” Passion and the clash of ancient civilizations — love and war — the stuff of which great opera is made.
Results are in from the Harvest Festival Edibles Contest
The outdoor events at the 2022 Harvest Festival may have been cancelled due to rain, but the Edibles Contest carried on inside the Piedmont Community Hall. There were a total of 127 entries this year. The Bill Drum Award, given to the entrant with the most blue ribbons, was Jovie...
The Blotter | Stolen vehicle involved in accident
A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested after being involved in an accident in Piedmont. The incident began at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 11. The city’s Automatic License Plate Reader system recorded a hit on a vehicle at Warfield Avenue and Boulevard Way. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled down Grand Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan.
Piedmont girls golf wins one, loses two
The Highlanders played their second match of the season on Sept. 12. Piedmont got its first look at league champions Alameda, along with San Leandro and Berkeley. The Marina (9-hole course) at Monarch Bay played host to the four-team event. The Highlanders played short handed, fielding just four starters. Sophomores...
