Nahas Realty & Investments Expands Into All Nevada Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Woonsocket Call
ChartSpan Announces Partnership with the South Carolina Medical Association
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Sept. 21, 2022 - PRLog -- ChartSpan, the leading provider of managed Chronic Care Management (CCM) in the United States, has announced a new partnership with the South Carolina Medical Association (SCMA). With a headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, ChartSpan values strong local roots and continues to...
SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - SMBC
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: SMBC) with Citizens Bancshares Co., pursuant to which shareholders of Citizens may elect to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.
Feds seize 'staggering' amount of fake Adderall pills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure...
