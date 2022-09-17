Nahas Realty & Investments Expands Into All Nevada Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: SMBC) with Citizens Bancshares Co., pursuant to which shareholders of Citizens may elect to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

