Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
abc7amarillo.com
WalletHub survey finds Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new WalletHub survey finds that Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country. The survey ranked Oklahoma 44th in terms of happiness. The Sooner State also ranked 46th in terms of safety and 46th in sports participation. WalletHub compared the 50...
abc7amarillo.com
Population growth among factors leading development of water conservation plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas ranks in the top five for fastest growing states trailing California, in overall population according to World Population Review. More people are drawn to Texas, due to the job market and its abundance of land and natural resources. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Texas Panhandle's Blue Ribbon Schools speak on 'huge honor'
(KVII) — Six Texas Panhandle schools were recently named among the top in the country — and officials say being a small school could actually be an advantage. In the area, Happy High School, Vega Elementary School, Claude School, Muleshoe High School, Gruver Elementary School and Gruver Junior High School were honored with the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence distinction by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
abc7amarillo.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
abc7amarillo.com
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
abc7amarillo.com
Too late to put recreational marijuana on November ballot, Oklahoma election officials say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Election Board said it's too late to add State Question 820 to the November ballot. SQ820 would've put the decision to legalize recreational marijuana in voters' hands this fall. The state contends it's long past Oklahoma's August 29 deadline to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
abc7amarillo.com
VIDEO: Driver dead after semi-truck flies off highway overpass, bursts into flames
ALLEN, Texas - A truck driver is killed when a tractor trailer drove off an overpass outside Dallas. The truck landed on a service road below and burst into flames. And the whole thing was caught on video. Nothing could prepare what Anthony Reid and his wife Renee witnessed. "It...
abc7amarillo.com
Joy Hofmeister to push for $5,000 teacher pay raise in state education budget request
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister plans to include a teacher pay raise in the annual budget request the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will present to the state board of education. Hofmeister, who is also running for governor against incumbent Kevin Stitt, is seeking...
Comments / 0