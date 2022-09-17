ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
Texas Panhandle's Blue Ribbon Schools speak on 'huge honor'

(KVII) — Six Texas Panhandle schools were recently named among the top in the country — and officials say being a small school could actually be an advantage. In the area, Happy High School, Vega Elementary School, Claude School, Muleshoe High School, Gruver Elementary School and Gruver Junior High School were honored with the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence distinction by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
