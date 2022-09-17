ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

REVIEW: Reuben Fries and Classic Pizza Fries From Louie’s at Universal Studios Florida for Halloween Horror Nights 31

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

‘Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue’-Universal Monsters Merchandise Released at Universal Studios Japan

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s showtime at Universal Studios Japan! For Halloween Horror Nights this year, the beloved and long-running “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show”, better known to most of you as “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” has received a special merchandise line featuring each of the show’s cast, except Beetlejuice himself. We found these at Ralph’s in Universal Studios Japan, next to the show’s home theater.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reubens
WDW News Today

Early Entry, Souvenir Cups, and Other Annual Passholder Perks Coming To Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

On Thursdays and select Sundays starting 10/2, special passholder perks will be available to enjoy at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in Walt Disney World Resort. These perks include one complimentary towel rental per passholder, 45 minute early entry into the waterpark, and 3 new drinks available for purchase. In addition, for guests without waterpark access, they can receive a discount of up to $20.00 per person on their tickets, with a final price of $49.00 plus tax.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios Florida#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Reuben Fries#Classic Pizza Fries#Bar Grill#Swiss#Crinkle#Vacationeer
WDW News Today

Limited Edition D23-Exclusive EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin Coming Soon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has has now shown us a limited edition pin that will be available exclusively to D23 Members!. Limited Edition EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin —...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Releases First Teaser of EPCOT 40 Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has released a teaser of some of the new merchandise that will debut for the special occasion. Included in video were looks at a...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The spooky season is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of goodies to snatch up. But if you prefer your Halloween on the cute side, check out the new Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDW News Today

Holiday Decorations in Super Nintendo World, Guinness World Record-Holding Christmas Tree, and More Coming to ‘NO LIMIT! Christmas’ at Universal Studios Japan

The holiday season is almost upon us once more, and Universal Studios Japan is ready to bring back a good chunk of its holiday festivities to celebrate NO LIMIT! Christmas at the park from November 11 through January 9!. Since 2011, Universal Studios Japan has continually held the Guinness World...
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

D23 Hosting EPCOT 40th Anniversary Event, Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Yearlong 40th Anniversary Celebration & New Daytime Parade, Dozens of Real Bats Spotted at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (9/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy