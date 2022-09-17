REVIEW: Reuben Fries and Classic Pizza Fries From Louie’s at Universal Studios Florida for Halloween Horror Nights 31

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict, Avocado Toast, and More For Breakfast From River Belle Terrace at Disneyland
Breakfast recently returned to River Belle Terrace in Disneyland with an updated menu, and we stopped by to try it all. We tried everything on the breakfast menu. Watch our video review below and keep scrolling for photos and more information. Mark Twain – $16. Scrambled Eggs, Applewood-smoked Bacon...
WDW News Today
Rosa Mexicano Fine Dining Restaurant Coming to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023
Rosa Mexicano, a fine dining restaurant, will be opening at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023. The restaurant will replace Fresh Mediterranean Market, for which a closing date has not yet been announced. Concept art shows the bar area, which is slated to seat approximately 30. For...
WDW News Today
‘Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue’-Universal Monsters Merchandise Released at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s showtime at Universal Studios Japan! For Halloween Horror Nights this year, the beloved and long-running “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show”, better known to most of you as “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” has received a special merchandise line featuring each of the show’s cast, except Beetlejuice himself. We found these at Ralph’s in Universal Studios Japan, next to the show’s home theater.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/15/22 (A Rainy Night at Halloween Horror Nights, Tons of New Merchandise, Chucky’s Killer Cake Pop, and More)
Greetings from a very rainy, stormy night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve got our umbrella and we’re ready to take on Halloween Horror Nights in the rain. Let’s see what’s new tonight!. We were hoping the rain would keep away the crowds, but it...
WDW News Today
New Super Nintendo World Plushes & Stuffed Keychains Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Here we go! More and more merchandise continues to arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood as construction on Super Nintendo World nears completion. On our latest trip, we found some new plush keychains (and one full size plush) at Feature Presentation!
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
WDW News Today
Steel Frame Erected at Entrance of Former Shrek 4-D Building at Universal Studios Florida
Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D attraction closed in January and signage was removed last February. Now a new steel frame has been erected at the entrance of the former attraction. A Minions Villain-Con attraction may be replacing Shrek 4-D. You can...
WDW News Today
New Lil’ Boo and Halloween Cat Mold-A-Rama Figurines Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Mold-A-Rama machines are a huge hit at Universal Orlando Resort. Now, two new Mold-A-Rama machines are taking over for Halloween. Lil’ Boo – $8 One of the most iconic decorations of Halloween Horror Nights...
WDW News Today
Early Entry, Souvenir Cups, and Other Annual Passholder Perks Coming To Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
On Thursdays and select Sundays starting 10/2, special passholder perks will be available to enjoy at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in Walt Disney World Resort. These perks include one complimentary towel rental per passholder, 45 minute early entry into the waterpark, and 3 new drinks available for purchase. In addition, for guests without waterpark access, they can receive a discount of up to $20.00 per person on their tickets, with a final price of $49.00 plus tax.
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
WDW News Today
Anna and Elsa’s Castle Nears Completion in Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland
During the D23 Expo, which took place last weekend, many projects throughout all Disney Parks were given a timeline, including Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. Today, the Hong Kong Main Street Gazette shared a tweet, showing progress on the new land. The roof and spires are complete...
WDW News Today
Limited Edition D23-Exclusive EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has has now shown us a limited edition pin that will be available exclusively to D23 Members!. Limited Edition EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin —...
WDW News Today
Disney Releases First Teaser of EPCOT 40 Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has released a teaser of some of the new merchandise that will debut for the special occasion. Included in video were looks at a...
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The spooky season is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of goodies to snatch up. But if you prefer your Halloween on the cute side, check out the new Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper!
WDW News Today
Holiday Decorations in Super Nintendo World, Guinness World Record-Holding Christmas Tree, and More Coming to ‘NO LIMIT! Christmas’ at Universal Studios Japan
The holiday season is almost upon us once more, and Universal Studios Japan is ready to bring back a good chunk of its holiday festivities to celebrate NO LIMIT! Christmas at the park from November 11 through January 9!. Since 2011, Universal Studios Japan has continually held the Guinness World...
WDW News Today
D23 Hosting EPCOT 40th Anniversary Event, Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Yearlong 40th Anniversary Celebration & New Daytime Parade, Dozens of Real Bats Spotted at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (9/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
‘Little Ray of Tiki Sunshine’ Collectible Vinyl Figure at Walt Disney World Features Orange Bird and José
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. What happens with the Dole Whip Orange Bird meets José from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room? You get an amazing collectible vinyl figurine. Little Ray of Tiki Sunshine Collectible Vinyl Figure Set – $34.99.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Highs & Lows of the River Belle Terrace Fantasmic! Dining Experience “Standard Package” at Disneyland Park
Fantasmic! is once again lighting up the night at Disneyland, and if you want to enhance the experience, River Belle Terrace along the Rivers of America is offering up two different special dining packages. We opted for the less-advertised, cheaper option of the “Standard Package”. The Standard Package...
