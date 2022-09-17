ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MO

Tyler Anthony Guthman

Tyler Anthony Guthman, 30, Centralia, MO formerly of Norwalk, CT and Lakeland, Fl departed this earthly plain, Monday, September 12, 2022, suddenly, at his home in Centralia, MO. He was born September 4th, 1992, in Norwalk, CT, Tyler is the son of the late Paul Guthman and Cathy Jane Zbras of Lakeland, FL.
CENTRALIA, MO
Georgia at Missouri kickoff time set

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 1, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3. ©2022 Cox...
COLUMBIA, MO
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Centralia, MO
Murphy: Columbia transmission line project approved by voters in 2015 still not done

There has been little progress on the major items included in 2015 and 2018 voter-approved Columbia utility bond issues. That’s according to Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy, who joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Murphy notes Columbia voters approved a $63-million bond issue in 2015 to finance improvements to the electric grid.
COLUMBIA, MO
Brenda Joy Eastin

Brenda Joy Eastin, 80 of Centralia, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. There will be no services at this time. On June 3, 1960, in Centralia, Brenda married Lowell Eastin, and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2021. Brenda is survived by a...
CENTRALIA, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Motorcycle accident in Cole County

COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times

EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

