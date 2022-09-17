ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
WOMI Owensboro

The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help

I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena

It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Web#The Spider
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes

We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest. Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Kid’s Consignment Sale in Kentucky With Over 50,000 Items Up For Grabs

Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!. Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WOMI Owensboro

Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party

Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Holiday World Offering Free Admission to 4-5 Year Olds for 2023 Season

Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP

The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser

Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy