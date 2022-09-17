Read full article on original website
Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close
It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing. Downtown Evansville Staple.
Owensboro Shelter Has Yummy Food and Cole Swindell Tickets Up for Grabs Friday
Yeah! That's Cole Swindell. And, yes! We're going to give you the chance to win some tickets to see him concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter if you stop by our big yard party this Friday. WBKR's Yard Party series continues Friday, September 23rd and we're going to help one of...
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
LOOKING BACK: Emotional Eyeballerz Car Show in Calhoun, KY Celebrated Memory of Johnathan Gray
It was an inspirational day at the 7th Annual Eyeballerz Car Show. You could feel the spirit of Johnathan Gray all around. Let's take a look back and celebrate his life and legacy. Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles, there...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help
I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Help Support Dream Riders of Kentucky at The Bluegrass N Boogie Benefit
Sandy Webster is the Executive Director of Dream Riders of Kentucky. Since Sandy has joined the Dream Team, she has helped grow the programming side 510% over the past two years. Her love for horses began when a family with horses adopted her out of foster care. At the age...
Cool Photos Inside the New Oasis Tanning Salon in Owensboro
Saturday, September 24th is going to be a big day for Troy and Kara Schwartz. The Owensboro couple will be unveiling the brand New Oasis Tanning Salon, a business they recently purchased from Dee Ann Rice, who, alongside her late husband Tommy, owned Oasis Tanning Salon for decades. The Schwartz...
Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes
We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest. Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!
Huge Kid’s Consignment Sale in Kentucky With Over 50,000 Items Up For Grabs
Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!. Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.
Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party
Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
Holiday World Offering Free Admission to 4-5 Year Olds for 2023 Season
Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP
The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser
Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
How to Play the Fun Pucks in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Owensboro
This time last year, Owensboro Parks and Recreation unleashed a bunch of squeaking pigs into parks around the city. The event was called Hambushed and local families accepted the challenge of visiting our local parks and hunting for snorting pigs that were hidden at them. It was uproariously fun!. Well,...
Fight Against Suicide: Prevention, Awareness Walk Planned in Owensboro, Kentucky
The 15th Annual Lifesavers Walk, hosted by Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, is happening on Saturday. The community is invited for a day of remembering, fun and fellowship. There are big things planned for the entire family!. Suicide Prevention Month is underway and what a way to celebrate. If you've...
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
