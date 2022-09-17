Asheville – Leslie Anderson led off the annual update from Buncombe County’s Early Childhood Education & Development Committee. She hinted that the county commissioners should already be familiar with volumes of data supporting claims that children who attend high-quality early childhood education programs are more likely to graduate from high school, refrain from committing crimes, remain employed, stay off public assistance, be healthier, and be more productive than those who don’t. There are many good reasons parents don’t send their children to daycare, but Anderson only spoke about the cost. She said families can spend more for a year of daycare than they would for tuition at a state university. The trend is nationwide. That’s why in 2020, the commissioners agreed to budget $3.6 million toward early childhood education, with a 2% annual escalator.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO