Centene Corp. reaches $165.6M settlement with Texas over pharmacy benefit practices
ST. LOUIS — Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) will pay $165.6 million to Texas to resolve an investigation into whether the corporation’s business practices violated the state’s Medicaid fraud prevention law. As part of the settlement, Centene made no admission of liability and maintained that its business practices...
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays
DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
