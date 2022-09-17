ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
kagstv.com

Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays

DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy