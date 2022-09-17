Read full article on original website
58 Movies That Nabbed an A+ CinemaScore Since 2000, From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Woman King’ (Photos)
These movies were were big, big hits with audiences surveyed on opening weekend
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Finds Its Writers
WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman is attached to direct
India Snubs Hit Musical ‘RRR,’ Chooses ‘Last Film Show’ for the Oscars International Race
India has submitted Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” to the Oscars for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category, bypassing the worldwide sensation “RRR” — the extravagant musical directed by S.S. Rajamouli that has grossed an impressive $11.3 million at the North American box office this year.
‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute for Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Cast
Andrew Ahn's acclaimed LGBTQ+ dramedy premiered on Hulu earlier this year
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Career Bump: 13 Contestants Who Got the Biggest Boost (Photos)
The newest season of the competition series debuts on Disney+
‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....
10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart
If you're into HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel, data shows you'll probably enjoy these series too
Jonathan Bailey Joins ‘Wicked’ Cast as Fiyero
Jon M. Chu is directing the two-part musical film at Universal that stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
How ‘Hocus Pocus’ Went From Box Office Bomb to Disney’s Halloween Darling
When Halloween comes around each year, you’d have to twist your bones and bend your back to avoid “Hocus Pocus.” The film regularly wins cable movie telecast ratings each October. Disney theme parks have an annual “Spelltacular” centered around the Sanderson Sisters. It’s even getting a sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” set to hit Disney+ next week.
‘Cobra Kai’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Enters List
On the English films list, the Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke-starring "Do Revenge" debuted at No. 2
Peacock Ventures Into Adult Animation With NPR-Themed Series ‘In the Know’ From ‘The Office’ Alums
Peacock has officially entered the teeming adult animation space with the announcement of a straight-to-series order for “In the Know,” a stop-motion NPR-themed series from “The Office” alums Zach Woods and Greg Daniels, who executive produce along with Mike Judge (“Beavis and Butt-Head”), Brandon Gardner and Dustin Davis.
Jharrel Jerome Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ in First TV Role Since ‘When They See Us’
Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Jerome joins previously announced cast members including Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. “Full Circle” follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping...
Chloé Zhao Signs First Look Deal With Searchlight Television
Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has signed a multi-year first look deal with Searchlight Television, a newly launched division of Searchlight Pictures. The deal marks Zhao’s first foray into television with the same studio that produced her film “Nomadland,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021.
‘Tulsa King’ Featurette Breaks Down the Paramount+ Show’s ‘Absurd Comedy of Errors’ (Video)
Star Sylvester Stallone, creator Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter explained combining the gangster and Western genres in the new clip
Why HBO Max Can Stand to Trim Its Movie Catalog Without Losing Its Competitive Edge | Charts
"Batgirl" probably could've stayed, but the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service does has some room to cut its film selection
‘Andor’ Review: Refreshing, Character-Rich Series May Be the Best ‘Star Wars’ Story Yet
“Andor” is the first Star Wars live-action show that does not star a Jedi or a bounty hunter. Instead, the series focuses on the beginning whispers of the Rebellion through the eyes of Cassian Andor, an assassin and a Rebel spy introduced during the last days of his life in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” And it’s all the better for it, resulting in one of the best “Star Wars” stories yet told.
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Breaks Down Ser Criston Cole’s Game-Changing Episode 5
Plus, the actor tells TheWrap about crafting a character with no ties to the mothership show
Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Imagines ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ by Way of ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’
TheWrap goes inside the making of the latest animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Ghastly Book Gets Netflix Series Treatment From ‘Hill House’ Creator Mike Flanagan (Video)
The "Midnight Mass" creator spearheads the series about a group of terminally ill teens living at a haunted hospice
