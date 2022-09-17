ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Talk Radio 960am

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy

Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral

Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
Talk Radio 960am

Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police

Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
EUNICE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://talkradio960.com

