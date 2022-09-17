Read full article on original website
Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Showed Up at LSU Football Practice [PHOTOS]
Drew Brees loves football and he loves Louisiana. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback showed up at LSU's practice Wednesday as the Tigers prepare for New Mexico this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. In one photo you see Brees talking to the young group of quarterbacks on the LSU team,...
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident
A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17. According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion...
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
Police Identify LSU Student Found Shot To Death in Car Overnight in Baton Rouge
A woman was found shot to death in her car early Friday morning on Government Street in Baton Rouge. According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim's car was stopped at a railroad crossing with multiple visible bullet holes as authorities arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Multiple reports...
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral
Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
Lafayette Firefighters Still Investigating Home Fire
It took Lafayette firefighters about 30 minutes to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street early Sunday morning. Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says they are still investigating to figure out how the fire got started. He says that neighbors told them...
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
Man Runs into Store Off MLK, Collapses After Being Shot Multiple Times at His Lafayette Residence Nearby
Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one individual to the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street this afternoon around 2:19 p.m. Police say a victim was shot...
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
UL Lafayette Receives High Marks in U.S. News and World Report Rankings
Often when we read stories about Louisiana our state falls to the bottom of whatever list is being discussed. That's not the case when it comes to UL Lafayette. According to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Reports rankings, UL Lafayette is in the top 200 institutions.
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death
Sergeant Robin Green says the Lafayette Police Department officials have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas. ORIGINAL:. Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been...
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
