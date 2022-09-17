ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
SkySports

Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
SkySports

Dessie Dolan announced as Westmeath senior football manager

Dessie Dolan is the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers. The Lake County great, who won a Leinster title as a player in 2004, has been a member of the county's senior football backroom team in recent seasons, as they won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022. That victory...
SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
SkySports

Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel

Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports

County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire

Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
SkySports

Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals

Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports

County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
