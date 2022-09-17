Read full article on original website
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
SkySports
Derby relieve Liam Rosenior of interim manager duties - but offer him role as part of coaching staff
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager of Derby County - but Sky Sports News has been told he could remain on the coaching staff at Pride Park. Rosenior has been in interim charge of Derby since Wayne Rooney left the League One club in the summer.
SkySports
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
SkySports
Dessie Dolan announced as Westmeath senior football manager
Dessie Dolan is the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers. The Lake County great, who won a Leinster title as a player in 2004, has been a member of the county's senior football backroom team in recent seasons, as they won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022. That victory...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star apprentice Connor Planas seeks Southwell treble including a George Boughey link-up
Southwell takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday and exciting young apprentice Connor Planas teams up with a George Boughey filly. Southwell 8.00 - Recent winner Second Collection takes on Colombe. Planas, 19, has been one of the breakthrough stars of 2022, scoring 17 times from 110 rides...
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel
Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports
County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire
Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
SkySports
SkySports
Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals
Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
SkySports
Jack Grealish discusses Man City form, media criticism, England's crunch Nations League fixtures and more
Jack Grealish says England are "aware" of the threat of Nations League relegation but insists the squad are embracing the challenge ahead of their final two games before the World Cup. England will be relegated if they lose Friday's San Siro clash against Italy before taking on old foes Germany...
SkySports
County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex
George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
SkySports
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
