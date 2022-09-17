Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Purdue Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity
Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee — a native of Boonville, Ind. — has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Purdue football. He led the team with 78 rushing yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State.
WISH-TV
Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team
PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
Poseville, Indiana Man Competing in the USA Mullet Championships
You can help one Poseville man be named the best mullet in the United States. Over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser
Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Owensboro Shelter Has Yummy Food and Cole Swindell Tickets Up for Grabs Friday
Yeah! That's Cole Swindell. And, yes! We're going to give you the chance to win some tickets to see him concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter if you stop by our big yard party this Friday. WBKR's Yard Party series continues Friday, September 23rd and we're going to help one of...
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
WTVW
Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Play the Fun Pucks in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Owensboro
This time last year, Owensboro Parks and Recreation unleashed a bunch of squeaking pigs into parks around the city. The event was called Hambushed and local families accepted the challenge of visiting our local parks and hunting for snorting pigs that were hidden at them. It was uproariously fun!. Well,...
My School Rules Champ Sturgis Elementary School Receives $1000 Prize
I can't remember the last time I was in an elementary school before Friday when I joined Robert John & Associates and compadres from our sister station WKDQ for the presentation of a $1000 check to Sturgis Elementary School. Many things have changed, but some most certainly have not. I...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
EVSC talks furries, critical race theory in new video
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a short new video in which spokesman Jason Woebkenberg dispels various rumors and answers questions students and parents may have for the school corporation. The first subject Woebkenberg went into was CRT, short for “critical race theory”. Researchers say this theory explores how laws, social and […]
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0