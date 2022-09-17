ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser

Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena

It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

How to Play the Fun Pucks in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Owensboro

This time last year, Owensboro Parks and Recreation unleashed a bunch of squeaking pigs into parks around the city. The event was called Hambushed and local families accepted the challenge of visiting our local parks and hunting for snorting pigs that were hidden at them. It was uproariously fun!. Well,...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC talks furries, critical race theory in new video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a short new video in which spokesman Jason Woebkenberg dispels various rumors and answers questions students and parents may have for the school corporation. The first subject Woebkenberg went into was CRT, short for “critical race theory”. Researchers say this theory explores how laws, social and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing

The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
