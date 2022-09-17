ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

Related
WTWO/WAWV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

BBQ Fritos Return to Store Shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Permanently

'Tis a glorious day! A glorious day, indeed. Why? Because I just found out today that one of the best snacks ever created, in my opinion, is not only making a comeback, but they are back to stay. That's right. The Frito-Lay company heard the cries and pleas from fans like you and me and has decided to bring Bar-B-Q Fritos back to grocery and convenience store shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois permanently.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

1 critically wounded on Washington St.

INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgill University
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU

Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow. Jo lives nearby and considered […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN
The Exponent

Home health care worker charged with fraud

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy