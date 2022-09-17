Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Grow Indiana Together pushes for cannabis legalization as Indiana lawmakers consider issue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers will meet Tuesday at the Statehouse for a summer study committee meeting on the legalization of cannabis. The study committee will hear testimony from Hoosiers both for and against legalization, including cannabis legalization advocate Justin Swanson from Grow Indiana Together. Grow Indiana Together is...
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Daughter upset Indiana State Police will not open new investigation
So far, Indiana State Police has reviewed 15 of the 40 requests under SEA 177, and has declined to open a new investigation in all 15 cases.
BBQ Fritos Return to Store Shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Permanently
'Tis a glorious day! A glorious day, indeed. Why? Because I just found out today that one of the best snacks ever created, in my opinion, is not only making a comeback, but they are back to stay. That's right. The Frito-Lay company heard the cries and pleas from fans like you and me and has decided to bring Bar-B-Q Fritos back to grocery and convenience store shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois permanently.
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
WANE-TV
Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
cbs4indy.com
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Man shot to death on Indy's Near Northside
A person was shot to death Monday afternoon in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to IMPD.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
wamwamfm.com
Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU
Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow. Jo lives nearby and considered […]
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
wbiw.com
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.
Home health care worker charged with fraud
A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
