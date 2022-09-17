Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy previews Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland's B1G road trip vs. Michigan
Greg McElroy previewed Taulia Tagovailoa’s important matchup against Michigan in Week 4. This will be an important game for Maryland and Tagovailoa to prove that the team can hang around with the defending B1G Champions. Maryland heads into Saturday’s conference tilt with an undefeated 3-0 record. While hosting...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4
The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades
One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo
Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 players not named JJ McCarthy who will be key for the Wolverines
This season will be full of JJ McCarthy-themed Michigan coverage. He’s on his way to being a star quarterback for the Wolverines, so the attention will be inevitable, justified and unavoidable. He’ll get more ink and digital copy than previous 5-stars Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers, combined, generated during their time in Ann Arbor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
MSU OC Jay Johnson explains how lack of running game impacted blowout loss to Washington
Last Saturday, Michigan State was defeated by Washington 39-28 at Husky Stadium. The running game was one of the immediate factors that MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Another area that Johnson addressed was the “lack of complementary football” while looking at...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5
The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington OC Ryan Grubb said he expected offensive line to handle Jacoby Windmon
Following Washington’s upset of Michigan State on Saturday, Washington’s offensive coordinator said he expected his offensive line to handle the Spartans well. Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon led the nation in sacks entering Saturday’s game, but Huskies’ offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb fully expected offensive lineman Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten to handle Windmon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa's B1G Championship rematch vs. Michigan gets FOX Big Noon Kickoff treatment
Iowa is going get its shot at Michigan after falling in the B1G Championship last season. The rematch will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game in Week 5. It will not be Iowa’s conference opener, as the Hawkeyes play Rutgers the week before, but it will be a very special game for them. Iowa is coming off of a 27-0 win over Nevada, where there was actually some resemblance of an offense this time.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker hilariously references his mother following expletive at weekly press conference
Mel Tucker made it known that he was not feeling good about how his team played against Washington. He had a great response when referencing how he let an expletive slip in one of his recent comments. Tucker was critical of himself after his defense let up 397 yards passing...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker on taking losses personal: 'Right now, I'm a horse(bleep) coach'
Mel Tucker was not too pleased after the loss to Washington. Especially after his team gave up 397 yards passing to Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Other than head coaching duties this season, Tucker is also taking on the role of coaching...
Comments / 0