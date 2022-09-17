Iowa is going get its shot at Michigan after falling in the B1G Championship last season. The rematch will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game in Week 5. It will not be Iowa’s conference opener, as the Hawkeyes play Rutgers the week before, but it will be a very special game for them. Iowa is coming off of a 27-0 win over Nevada, where there was actually some resemblance of an offense this time.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO