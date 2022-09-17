‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Queen Of American Horror Remakes Naomi Watts Can’t Salvage A Forgettable Redo

Read full article on original website
‘Fingernails’: Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley & Riz Ahmed In Upcoming Apple Original Film
Jeremy Allen White continues to add new projects to his schedule before he shoots the next season of “The Bear.” Last week, the actor joined the cast of A24‘s upcoming wrestling family biopic “The Iron Claw.” This week, White joins an upcoming Apple Original Films movie from up-and-coming director, Christos Nikou.
‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer: Showtime’s Series Remake Of The Kid Vampire Film Premieres On October 9
Does the world need another remake of “Let The Right One In“? Tomas Alfredson‘s 2008 film was already an adaptation of a 2004 novel, and then the American remake “Let Me In” hit theaters in 2010. Make no mistake, it’s still a chilling story and an intriguing take on vampire lore, but is telling it again necessary?
‘Infinity Pool’: Brandon Cronenberg’s New Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Movie Rated NC-17, But NEON Will Appeal
Like father, like son? Brandon Cronenberg‘s work as a director already had a similar tone to his Dad, David Cronenberg. But now he’s following in his father’s footsteps in another way: his upcoming film “Infinity Pool” has received an NC-17 rating, just like his father’s 1996 film “Crash.”
New ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Clip: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Latest Finally Hits Theaters On September 30
It’s been a while since Ana Lily Amirpour‘s one-two punch of “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” and “The Bad Batch” made her a woman filmmaker to watch. But five years passed between “The Bad Batch” and the world premiere of Amirpour’s latest at Venice last year. Has everyone forgotten about her? It’s time to find out, as “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” finally hits theaters and Digital On-Demand at the end of the month.
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Outing Premieres On October 7
Mike Flanagan has built an impressive recent resume with his horror miniseries on Netflix. It all started with 2018’s “The Haunting Of Hill House,” with its follow-up, “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” coming two years later. Then last year, “Midnight Mass” dropped to much critical fanfare. But while fans wait for “The Fall Of The House Of Usher” to premiere next year, Flanagan has another miniseries on the way first: “The Midnight Club.”
‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas Left A Card On Marilyn Monroe’s Grave “Asking For Permission” To Make The Film
When it comes to biopics, they don’t get much more intensely intimate than Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde.” And the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month confirmed that Ana de Armas expertly channels Marilyn Monroe in her performance. In fact, de Armas got so close to Monroe during the film’s production the actress attempted to contact the deceased starlet, in a way.
‘Andor’ Review: Tony Gilroy Doubles Down On ‘Rogue One & ‘Star Wars’ For Adults In Engaging Spy Thriller About Tyranny
Despite that online halfwit insisting, “politics have no place in ‘Star Wars,’” or some nonsense about wokeness, I’m sorry to break it to you that George Lucas’ films have always been, in fact, political from the jump. It is an era where a totalitarian regime rules the galaxy with an iron fist wiping out all dissidents and agitators, after all. While its fantasy elements and family legacy perhaps overshadowed the franchise for years, the prequels were concurrently just as much about the tragic erosion of democracy as they were about the fall of the chosen one. Yet, in our modern age, it really wasn’t until “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” that Lucasfilm really started seriously examining the “war” in “Star Wars” and all its various meaningful implications in perhaps a starker, more resonant form.
‘Muru’ Review: Tearepa Kahi Crafts A Riveting But Imperfect Facfiction [TIFF]
Tearepa Kahi’s “Muru” opens with several spiky title cards: “The views and accuracy of the information contained in this production are not endorsed or supported by the New Zealand Police.” “This film is not a recreation of the police raids against the people of Tūhoe…”; “…It is a response.” The raids in question took place in 1916 and 2007. The former ended with the arrest of Māori prophet Rua Kēnana; the latter, which sought to uncover paramilitary training camps, ended with the seizure of four guns and the arrests of eighteen people, including Tūhoe activist Tame Iti. Kēnana was pardoned in 2019; and the New Zealand Police have since apologized for their actions during the 2007 Ruatoki raids, though not for carrying them out.
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke Is A Mean Girl In Delicious & Devious High School Comedy
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s delicious and devious “Do Revenge” takes place firmly in the larger-than-life high schools of movies, cleverly established here by its grossly-rich prep school and their uniforms of light pink, mint green, and purple. Every party scene is a shiny extravaganza with a dress code, looking more like junior “The Wolf of Wall Street” than what you probably experienced. It’s all cosplaying the lavishness and lasciviousness of being an adult, which sets the stage for its wilder drama of manipulation, a year-long bully scheme hellbent on humiliation. The stakes may not hold the movie as tightly together for its two-hour run-time, but “Do Revenge” can be cutting in its own way thanks to its crafty plotting and game performances.
‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’ Review: Daniel Goldhaber’s Sophomore Feature Gets Radical Environmentalism Right [TIFF]
As the climate crisis worsens, the need for urgent action grows exponentially. Ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away, and this one threatens total global collapse. Unfortunately, the allure of money, power, and the empty promises of the free market have incentivized popular culture to ridicule and pathologize those who care deeply about the planet’s health. “Lisa Simpson” has become a shorthand for the overeducated do-nothing youth archetype created by conservatives and satirized in the media. Somehow, certain media tricks people into believing that caring about the environment is only for the bourgeois, those too insulated to be in touch with the needs of the “average” American.
‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describes His Next Film With Vincent Cassel & Léa Seydoux As “Autobiographical”
David Cronenberg returned in a big way this year with “Crimes Of The Future,” his first film since 2014’s “Map To The Stars.” And Cronenberg has more projects on the way. He shopped around “The Shrouds” and a television adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed” at the Cannes Film Festival before the world premiere of “Future.” “The Shrouds” comes first, and at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Cronenberg shed some light on the project.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Review: The Struggle To Recapture That Surreal, Donald Glover-Led Black Comedy Magic Is Real
It’s the nature of most television to lose its edge, for a series to tumble backward as new shows push the envelope further than that original series could ever envision. When star and creator Donald Glover’s hilarious and surreal black-comedy series, “Atlanta,” premiered in 2016 on FX, a quartet of African Americans moving through the music business while venturing across the eponymous city landscape was biting, and in some respects, revolutionary.
New ‘Black Adam’ TV Spot Teases Amanda Waller & Possibly Other DC Heroes In Upcoming Film
Since David Zaslav took over as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of the DCEU has been in major upheaval. But a new TV spot for “Black Adam,” in theaters next month, may offer a preview of what Zaslav’s new vision for DC’s future is. And from the looks of things, they will be a lot of cross-over between Dwayne Johnson‘s new anti-hero and other DCEU characters.
‘Hellraiser’ Trailer: A New Reimagining Of The Clive Barker Classic Hits Hulu On October 7
What’s your pleasure? The Cenobites make their bloody return in “Hellraiser.” Described as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s classic film, this update stays true to its roots while presenting a new take on its revered source material. And the film’s recent R rating puts to rest any fears that the new project will shy away from what made the original so compelling. Seeing “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity” is enough to delight fans in search of another hellish journey.
‘Mister Organ’ Trailer: David Farrier’s Latest Doc Premieres At Fantastic Fest On September 24
David Farrier has made his mark in the past several years with documentaries with off-beat subjects like 2016’s “Tickled” and his 2018 Netflix series “Dark Tourist.” Now, he’s back with his latest feature, “Mister Organ,” about perhaps his most weirdest subject yet.
‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ Slavery Backlash: “You Cannot Win An Argument On Twitter”
Over the weekend, “The Woman King” easily won the box office battle. Better yet, the historical action film was a hit with fans who gave it an A+ CinemaScore. But all that goodwill still wasn’t enough to prevent social media backlash. In the leadup to the release...
New ‘Dahmer’ Trailer: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Hits Netflix Tomorrow
After movies, shows, and docs about Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, John Wayne Gacy, and others, Netflix now turns its attention to one of America’s most infamous serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer. And “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” sees the streamer give its subject the deluxe treatment. It’s a ten-episode limited series told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
‘Fantastic Four’: Writing Team Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer Will Pen Upcoming MCU Film
As Marvel fans know, the MCU works in phases, and Phase 4, long-delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminates with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 11. But Phase 5 stars shortly afterward, and Phase 6 is already in development. And now, perhaps the most intriguing Phase 6 film announced, “Fantastic Four,” has its writing team.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Confirms That New Disney+ Show Is The Last Time He’ll Play The Character
The first three episodes of Tony Gilroy‘s “Star Wars” series “Andor” premiere on Disney+ today, to much anticipation. In the lead-up to the show, Gilroy said “Andor” would be a creative pivot from earlier Disney+ “Star Wars” fare, and advance reviews of the series confirm that. Our review‘s headline calls it an “engaging spy thriller about tyranny” and a series geared for adults. So, if you hoped “Andor” would be a grimmer, more serious approach to a galaxy far, far away, congratulations: the show looks to be all that and more.
