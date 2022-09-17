“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....

