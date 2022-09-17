ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paul Warne: Rotherham United manager 'agrees to take Derby job'

Long-serving Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is set to leave the club after agreeing to take over at Derby County. Final details are still to be completed but it is understood Warne will depart after almost six years in charge. The 49-year-old has led the Millers to three promotions to,...
SOCCER
BBC

Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters

Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”

I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock stadium in contention to host Euro 2028

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is in contention to host matches at Euro 2028 should the UK & Ireland’s bid be successful. The Times reports that the ground, due to open in 2024, is among 10 stadiums from England to be put forward, with one from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus two from the Republic of Ireland - likely to be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin - completing the shortlist.
UEFA
BBC

England-Wales World Cup bid could 'transform' hockey

An ambitious plan for England and Wales to host the biggest hockey World Cup yet could help transform the sport, according to Wales captain Rupert Shipperley. The two nations have submitted a joint bid to host the men's World Cup in 2026 across four venues - with the final matches being played at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Watch: Ivan Toney aims cheeky dig at “cringey” Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal players after they took to social media to troll him after their 3-0 win at Brentford at the weekend. The Gunners were clearly still hurting from losing 2-0 at Brentford last season, with Toney mocking them at the time by tweeting that the game was a nice kickabout with the boys.
PREMIER LEAGUE

