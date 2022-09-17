Read full article on original website
Related
'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Yardbarker
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
BBC
Paul Warne: Rotherham United manager 'agrees to take Derby job'
Long-serving Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is set to leave the club after agreeing to take over at Derby County. Final details are still to be completed but it is understood Warne will depart after almost six years in charge. The 49-year-old has led the Millers to three promotions to,...
BBC
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Aberdeen, Postecoglou, Abada, Porteous, Robinson, Leicester, Doig, Gloukh
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in...
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
Derby remove Liam Rosenior as manager and target Rotherham’s Warne
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby, who want Rotherham’s Paul Warne as his replacement
SB Nation
Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock stadium in contention to host Euro 2028
Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is in contention to host matches at Euro 2028 should the UK & Ireland’s bid be successful. The Times reports that the ground, due to open in 2024, is among 10 stadiums from England to be put forward, with one from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus two from the Republic of Ireland - likely to be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin - completing the shortlist.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
England-Wales World Cup bid could 'transform' hockey
An ambitious plan for England and Wales to host the biggest hockey World Cup yet could help transform the sport, according to Wales captain Rupert Shipperley. The two nations have submitted a joint bid to host the men's World Cup in 2026 across four venues - with the final matches being played at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium.
BBC
County Championship: George Balderson takes hat-trick as Lancashire bowl out Essex for 59 in famous win
LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Lancashire 131 & 73: Bell 24; Snater 6-10, S Cook 3-46 Essex 107 & 59: A Cook 14; Balderson 5-14, Williams 4-24 Lancashire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 38 runs. George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck...
Emma Hayes Gives Honest Reaction After Chelsea's Opening Day Defeat
The reigning Women's Super League champions were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ivan Toney aims cheeky dig at “cringey” Arsenal
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal players after they took to social media to troll him after their 3-0 win at Brentford at the weekend. The Gunners were clearly still hurting from losing 2-0 at Brentford last season, with Toney mocking them at the time by tweeting that the game was a nice kickabout with the boys.
Comments / 0