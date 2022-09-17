I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO