Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Krejci: 'Pretty Cool' to Be Back in Boston for First Skate
BOSTON - David Krejci didn't have any trouble finding his way around Warrior Ice Arena, but with so many new faces around since he last roamed the hallways in the spring of 2021, the veteran centerman still had plenty to get used to when he arrived in Brighton on Monday morning.
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
NHL
Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM
Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 21.09.22
Flames GM Brad Treliving looks ahead to the start of main camp. A new season is on the horizon with the Flames set to open up main camp tomorrow with the first on-ice sessions. It's a chance to see some new faces take to the ice for the first time...
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
Fully Healthy, Bolduc Looks to Bounce Back
Samuel Bolduc aims to impress at training camp after an injury-altered 2021-22 season. Samuel Bolduc was drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, none of his seasons have been normal. "My last full year was in junior," Bolduc said during...
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey
After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
NHL
Inside Scoop: Delivering Season Tickets with Crosby and Letang
After having to cancel Season Ticket Delivery in 2020, and getting creative with virtual 'House Calls' in 2021, on Monday the Penguins resumed their longstanding team tradition that's now in its 16th year … which means Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have been a part of it from the very beginning.
Comments / 0