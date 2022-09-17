Read full article on original website
Jenn Pietrzak-Schwing
4d ago
That’s the ADC for you!They use force!! Regardless of the situation. The prisons in AZ are broken and need to be looked into.Especially when it comes to inmates with mental health issues.
Reply
7
Karl Von
4d ago
if people really new just what happens in prison they would loos thire minds and that's just the guards
Reply
5
Jesse Templin
3d ago
sounds about right. my gf was assaulted by a fellow CO and the prison sent her home and fired her for trying to report him. He still works there . she tried pressing charges and they got rid of all evidence. paperwork, everything
Reply(1)
2
Related
Ex-Phoenix officer sentenced in PPP loan fraud case
A federal judge has sentenced a former Phoenix police officer to 15 months in prison for a PPP loan fraud case.
fox10phoenix.com
Protection order filed against former DPS head Frank Milstead over alleged assault and threats
PHOENIX - We have obtained court documents that show an Order of Protection was filed against Frank Lee Milstead, the former head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a petition for an Order of Protection was filed on June 27, 2022 by a 46-year-old woman. The Order of Protection was also filed on behalf of an 18-year-old and a person who was 15 years old at the time.
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
Arizona board overseeing criminally insane hasn't met in 8 months. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — A new notice posted on the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s website makes it clear - no more meetings through the end of the year. The Board, known as the PSRB, is supposed to meet each month to monitor the guilty except insane population. State data from 2021 shows the Board is overseeing 114 people, 100 at the state hospital and 14 living in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court. Pawlowski, 33, is accused of computer tampering by Mesa Police. The victim in the case is her ex-husband, Brandon...
Arizona man indicted for fraud after being caught with 350 catalytic converters, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters. Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according...
Phoenix officer won't face charges after killing man
A Phoenix police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a homeless man who had jumped into his police car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
Missouri Serial Killer Confesses To Slew Of Murders From 30 Years Ago
He allegedly put his victims' bodies in various containers and packages.
12news.com
Jury will soon decide fate of man accused of murdering 19-year-old in Arizona
Lawyers in the trial of Jon Clark delivered their closing arguments Monday. The jury will now decide whether he's guilty of murdering 19-year-old Kiera Bergman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of keeping ‘anti-dark money’ initiative on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled to let an initiative appear on the November ballot that would provide greater transparency to Arizona voters, letting them know who is funding their campaigns. The “Voter’s Right To Know Act” requires any group spending more than $50,000 on a...
AZFamily
Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized and is expected to survive after being shot Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of voter funding disclosures on ballots
Arizona voters will be able to see who is funding the candidates directly on the ballot for the November election. Any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 in a local race must disclose who is funding them, according to the "Voter's Right to Know Act" initiative.
My Clallam County
Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison
PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. District Court Judge Michael Moses said Monday he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order and keep in place a rule that disallowed any changes to birth certificates unless they were due to a clerical error. On Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a statement saying it would comply with the order, despite disagreeing with it.
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
Comments / 18