Maricopa County, AZ

Jenn Pietrzak-Schwing
4d ago

That’s the ADC for you!They use force!! Regardless of the situation. The prisons in AZ are broken and need to be looked into.Especially when it comes to inmates with mental health issues.

Karl Von
4d ago

if people really new just what happens in prison they would loos thire minds and that's just the guards

Jesse Templin
3d ago

sounds about right. my gf was assaulted by a fellow CO and the prison sent her home and fired her for trying to report him. He still works there . she tried pressing charges and they got rid of all evidence. paperwork, everything

fox10phoenix.com

Protection order filed against former DPS head Frank Milstead over alleged assault and threats

PHOENIX - We have obtained court documents that show an Order of Protection was filed against Frank Lee Milstead, the former head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a petition for an Order of Protection was filed on June 27, 2022 by a 46-year-old woman. The Order of Protection was also filed on behalf of an 18-year-old and a person who was 15 years old at the time.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona board overseeing criminally insane hasn't met in 8 months. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — A new notice posted on the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s website makes it clear - no more meetings through the end of the year. The Board, known as the PSRB, is supposed to meet each month to monitor the guilty except insane population. State data from 2021 shows the Board is overseeing 114 people, 100 at the state hospital and 14 living in the community.
ARIZONA STATE
Maricopa County, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
My Clallam County

Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison

PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
PORT ANGELES, WA
The Associated Press

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. District Court Judge Michael Moses said Monday he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order and keep in place a rule that disallowed any changes to birth certificates unless they were due to a clerical error. On Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a statement saying it would comply with the order, despite disagreeing with it.
MONTANA STATE
kyma.com

Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
SEDONA, AZ

Comments / 0

