ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Minus Brady and Ben, new era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins

By Associated Press
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNRh7_0hzeWRkq00

Kraft Heinz signs sponsorship agreement to keep ketchup at Acrisure Stadium 00:27

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power.

Not so much in 2022.

Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams that defined excellence in the AFC throughout the 2000s and 2010s undergoing transitions.

When the Patriots (0-1) walk onto the Acrisure Stadium turf on Sunday to face the Steelers (1-0), it will mark the first time since 1998 that the two marquee NFL franchises face off without either Brady or Roethlisberger (or both) in the huddle.

(Or you know, three months after New England quarterback Mac Jones was born. Weird, right?)

"It's going to be funny the first couple plays not seeing (Brady) out there," longtime Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said.

And maybe a relief, too. Brady typically toyed with Pittsburgh, beating the Steelers in the AFC championship game three times or swatting them aside during the regular season with startling regularity.

Yet the near-constant churn that embodies the modern NFL finally has shaken two teams that have long used the other as a measuring stick.

"I can't remember the last time we've gone three years without playing the Steelers," New England coach Bill Belichick said. "It seems like it's been a team we've usually played every year. Obviously, it's been a little while. Some definite changes since the last time we saw them."

The Steelers have just three players — Heyward, linebacker Devin Bush and safety Terrell Edmunds — who were in the starting lineup the last time New England and Pittsburgh met, a 33-3 clinic by the Patriots in the 2019 season opener.

The turnover is just as stark in New England, where Belichick is in Year 3 of the post-Brady Era, trying to keep his team afloat in an AFC where the swagger that long seemed the Patriots' birthright has shifted to places like Kansas City and Buffalo.

Not so long ago, Pittsburgh vs. New England forced the league to stop and watch. This is the first time since that 1998 game — a 23-9 Patriots win — that a regular-season contest won't be played in the late afternoon showcase window or in prime time.

New England is hoping to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2001, months before Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and began the nascent stages of what became the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The Steelers began life after Roethlisberger with a dramatic victory in Cincinnati. If they can back it up against a team and a coach that's long had their number, they'd offer tangible evidence their retooling after Roethlisberger may be well ahead of schedule.

"(A win) would set us up for things to come," Edmunds said.

NO WATT

The Steelers will be without reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. The perennial All-Pro linebacker went on injured reserve Thursday with a left pectoral injury. Newcomers Malik Reed, acquired in a trade with Denver in late August, and Jamir Jones, now in his second stint with Pittsburgh after being claimed off waivers on Sept. 1, will be given a chance to fill in.

"Those guys are not going to be T.J.; it's not realistic to think that they're going to be T.J.," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "But we expect them to be varsity."

Reed is used to replacing generational players. He made the Broncos' roster as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 and in 2020 found himself taking over for injured Denver edge rusher Von Miller.

"I feel like being me, you know what I mean?" said Reed, who had 15 sacks in three seasons with the Broncos. "I feel like I've been able to play the game at a high level when my number was called."

THE BOURNE IDENTITY

The glow from New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne's dynamic rookie year in 2021 has faded quickly. Bournce slipped down the depth chart after a less than productive preseason that included him getting kicked out of a joint practice with Carolina for fighting.

Bourne was targeted just twice in last week's loss to Miami, though he did haul in a 41-yard reception. Jones expects Bourne's role to grow in the coming weeks.

"He just has to continue to be himself," Jones said. "He's done a good job. He's a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come."

SLIM PICKENS?

Pittsburgh second-round pick George Pickens was the breakout star of training camp, looking every bit the downfield threat the Steelers desperately needed after struggling to go deep in Roethlisberger's final seasons.

Yet Pickens had just one catch for three yards in the opener, a game in which Mitch Trubisky's two longest completions came on catch-and-run tosses to tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry. Trubisky said he "definitely" is going to look for Pickens more regularly and thinks the deep balls will come more frequently as he settles into offensive coordinator Matt Canada's system.

"We're just going to continue to take those shots and continue to work the timing in practice," Trubisky said. "We would like to come up with those big plays."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Steelers' Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly facing a multi-game suspension.Kazee has been suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policies, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.The Steelers placed Kazee on injured reserve last month after he suffered an injury in the preseason. The Steelers' next three games are against the Browns, Jets and Bills. Kazee will serve his suspension while on IR, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital after suffering a scary injury on Monday night.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered a neck injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while attempting a tackle during the second quarter of the team's home game against the Tennessee Titans. He was taken off the field in an ambulance and to a local hospital for an evaluation. The Bills said Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, got a CT scan and an X-ray. On Tuesday, the Bills said tests revealed there was "no major injury to...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

After loss to Patriots, Steelers look ahead to Thursday's game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Steelers' home opener didn't go as planned as they fell to the Patriots 17-14, but there isn't any time to dwell on the loss as the team prepares to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. The Steelers' offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn't do enough to prevent a New England win."Aside from the particular plays that you could identify, I just thought that we weren't a group on the rise at the end of the game, put the exclamation point...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pitt standout Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans. Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Denver, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

6 Steelers nominated for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Half a dozen Steelers have been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Kicker Gary Anderson; linebackers Chad Brown, James Farrior and James Harrison; nose tackle Casey Hampton; and receiver Hines Ward are among the 129 players among this year's Modern-Era nominees.Harrison is the only player making the list for the first time. Ward has been a semifinalist six times, most recently last year. The nominees will be reduced to semifinalists in November then 15 finalists will be announced in January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 will be enshrined in August. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy