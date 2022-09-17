ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dateland, AZ

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
