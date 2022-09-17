Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Ron Barba and Marcela Orozco Barba Killed in Plane Crash near Interstate 8 [Yuma, AZ]
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of I-8 and Spot Road on September 16th. For reasons under investigation, a Vans RV-6A crashed in the area. First responders located the plane fully engulfed in flames around 1:50 p.m. Police say the aircraft had departed from the Brown Field Airport.
AZFamily
Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
Rural Metro Fire quickly controls structure near Julieanna’s Cafe
Living structure catches fire near Wal-Mart on Avenue B in Yuma The post Rural Metro Fire quickly controls structure near Julieanna’s Cafe appeared first on KYMA.
Police identify body found in suitcase
PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized and is expected to survive after being shot Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
Shipping containers arrive in Nogales to fill border gaps
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is hoping to fill more gaps along the state's southern border much like what was done at Yuma.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm the identity
PHOENIX - The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. The discovery was made near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in a heavily trafficked hiking area. The woman described what she saw as a...
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
