ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Rep Jackie Walorski's SUV is found to be at fault in head-on crash that killed four: Staffer, 27, crossed the center line while attempting to overtake flat bed truck on rural road

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.

A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30pm on August 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski's district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said.

'All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,' the office said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stjGG_0hzeWDdu00
The SUV U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was traveling in crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on collision 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4F99_0hzeWDdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4BL5_0hzeWDdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvW9L_0hzeWDdu00
Walorski and her staffers' southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle after veering into that lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIpCe_0hzeWDdu00
Walorski and her staffers had been in the town of Warsaw, Indiana hours prior to the crash

The police department's initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV´s path, but the office released a statement saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination was wrong.

Walorski, 58, was a Republican who had first been elected to represent northern Indiana's 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term.

Walorski was a reliable Republican vote in Congress, including against accepting the Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes for President Joe Biden following the Capitol insurrection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQzeV_0hzeWDdu00
Rep. Jackie Walorski is pictured in 2018 speaking about then-President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on auto imports 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeNum_0hzeWDdu00
Indiana House lawmakers bow their heads while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco (left) honors GOP U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, in August 

The sheriff's office released statements from the county coroner ruling the deaths of Walorski and the others as accidental from injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators blamed the crash on Potts for 'driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed.'

Also killed in the crash were Emma Thomson, 28, who was Walorski´s communications director, and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.

The sheriff's office said investigators found no signs of mechanical failures with either vehicle or any evidence of cellphone use by anyone in the vehicles when crash happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y61IR_0hzeWDdu00
Dean Swihart, right, was married to Walorski for 27 years. He remained in Indiana, working as a school teacher, as she represented the state in D.C.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaBTS_0hzeWDdu00
Swihart and Walorski were united by their deeply-held Christian beliefs; They are pictured at a charity event together

Dean Swihart, who was married to Walorski for 27 years, said he was proud he was of his wife.

'Jackie took charge of whatever room she walked into, and it wasn't because she was six foot tall,' said Swihart.

Walorski was born and raised in South Bend, graduating from Riley High School in 1981 and attending Taylor University.

After college, Walorski returned to the area and became a television reporter for WSBT-TV.

She then moved to work at the St. Joseph County Humane Society followed by a job at Ancilla College, which she served in from 1991-1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOcCj_0hzeWDdu00
The pair are pictured at home with their dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW6Ka_0hzeWDdu00
Swihart and Walorski are pictured together in Washington D.C.

Swihart and Walorski met in 1994: He took her to the St. Joseph County fair on their first date.

'She says: 'I met the man I'm gonna marry,'' Swihart recalled last month. 'She knew that on the first date. I'm slow.'

The pair married a year later, and in 2000 moved to Romania for four years, doing missionary work and launching Impact International, to help children and provide medical supplies. On their return to Indiana, Walorski entered politics.

Swihart, a teacher, added: 'I could not be more proud of the life my wife has lived.

'She lived her faith. She knew she was. She wasn't going to be talked down she wasn't going to back down.'

Other told how Walorski had inspired them.

Tim Wesco, who replaced Walorski in the Indiana House of Representatives in 2010 and still holds her former seat, credited Walorski for believing in him when he decided to run for office at 23 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvFdi_0hzeWDdu00
Political leaders on honored Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana at her August funeral 

'I called her and I said: 'Jackie, I'm thinking of running for your seat,'' he told the vigil.

'And she said: 'Tim, do it. We need more Christians in government.'

'She believed in me as a 23 year old kid, and because she believed in me, I believed in myself.'

Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young described Walorski as incredibly smart with a great sense of humor.

'She wore her values and her conviction on that on her sleeve,' Young said.

'Unlike so many people in public life, she wasn't really guarded about who she was and why she believed different things.'

Republican officials selected Rudy Yakym, an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a longtime political ally of Walorski, to replace her on the November election ballot in the heavily GOP district.

The district's congressional seat will remain vacant until a special election on the November ballot to complete Walorski's term through rest of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXiD6_0hzeWDdu00
Swihart (center) is seen with friends and relatives at a vigil at Jimtown High School in Elkhart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rp07S_0hzeWDdu00
Dean Swihart is seen during a vigil last month paying tribute to his wife

Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury, a science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Indiana's last special election for a congressional seat was in 2010, when Republican Rep. Mark Souder resigned soon after winning the May primary.

Then-Gov. Mitch Daniels decided to hold the special election at the same time as the November general election for the full two-year term, citing the potential cost of a separate election and convenience for voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R1Sl_0hzeWDdu00
Last month, Joe Biden led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eRgQ_0hzeWDdu00
Former President Donald Trump hailed the lawmaker as a 'wonderful woman'

The life of Jackie Walorski: Her journey from TV anchor to missionary to congresswoman

Born in 1963 in South Bend, Indiana, Walorski was the daughter of a meat cutter and a fireman.

She began her career as a TV news reporter in South Bend, before becoming executive director of the local humane society in 1989.

She then held a position at Ancilla College before taking a job with the local Chamber of Commerce.

Walorski married her husband Dean Swihart in 1995.

Walorski and her husband Dean lived and worked as missionaries in Romania from 2000-2004, where the started a foundation to provide aid to children.

Walorski spent five years in the Indiana State House where she sponsored the state's voter ID law that was later challenged and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Walorski joined the U.S. House in 2010 where she serves as ranking member on the Ethics Committee.

A staunch conservative, she voted against Donald Trump's second impeachment and in favor of objecting to the 2020 election results.

Walorski and her husband Dean resided in Jimtown, Indiana and were members of South Gate Church, an Assembly of God megachurch in South Bend.

Comments / 27

birdofprey
3d ago

How can a stupid jerk make this political. Four people lost their lives. She wasn’t even driving. I read in another article that it was an accident but the driver was speeding passing a truck.

Reply
6
Bond Girl
3d ago

This is an all around sad story where 4 people were killed. It does not pay to be in a hurry. The woman in the car that got hit who was in the right, her family does have the right to sue the state and those individuals estates who were in the other car, but it is not going to bring anyone back. A lot of families, a lot of organizations and a lot of people in general are going to suffer from losing these 4 people. God bless their souls and all their families.

Reply
5
TMSAS
3d ago

Been down that road plenty times before… I typically am a bit jittery passing on 19 due to all the horse carriages and folks on bicycles… but I completely get that feeling of wanting to get past a truck… either way tragic ending. RIP

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Goshen, IN
State
Arizona State
City
Nappanee, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Outrage as 41-year-old North Dakota motorist is freed from jail on $50,000 bond after 'plowing down Republican teenager' during 'political argument'

A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early on Sunday. The driver...
MCHENRY, ND
TheDailyBeast

Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found

The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Mark Souder
Fox News

Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'

An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
DAYTON, OH
Law & Crime

‘Someone Knows What Happened’: Police Say a Person Looking for Lost Dog Stumbled Upon Remains of Ohio Woman Missing Since 2017

Authorities say a woman who was looking for a lost dog in late August stumbled upon the remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who had been missing since 2017. The missing mother, Amy Hambrick, vanished on her way to visit friends in the North Jackson area, according to a series of local news reports about the years-long mystery.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Republican#Congress
Law & Crime

Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries

A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Michigan Democrat running for Congress claims she can't afford air conditioning or shoes for her kids - despite making $200,000 last year as a lawyer

In a new trend where lawmakers try to relate with everyday Americans who are crushed by 40-year-high inflation, Michigan Democrat Hillary Scholten claimed in a new ad that she can no longer afford air conditioning or shoes for her children. The admission is curious, given that the House candidate herself...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy