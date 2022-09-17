Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia Thompson
Related
KTLA.com
Live Local: Hamasaku
For more information on Hamasaku visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
KTLA.com
You could win a nine-day voyage from Panama to Peru aboard the Scenic Eclipse!
KTLA 5 and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours invite you for a chance to win an ultra-luxury cruise to the coast of South America! Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win a trip for two aboard the Scenic Eclipse, for a nine-day cruise from Panama to Peru, where you’ll explore rainforests, coral reefs, and more. Complete official rules are below. Experience all-inclusive world-class luxury; enter today for your chance to win with KTLA 5 and Scenic Cruises.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
fox5ny.com
Is Rap America's deadliest profession?
NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Do Better: Roddy Ricch Addresses Senseless Violence In L.A. Amid PNB Rock’s Murder—‘Soon Nobody Will Be Left To Take From Or Kill’
After the murder of PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch is speaking out agaisnt the senseless violence in Los Angeles California.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 17th, 2022
-000- Canstruction Orange County. CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank. -0-
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
KTLA.com
38th Annual Cal Spirit benefiting American Cancer Society
The 38th Annual Cal Spirit is coming to the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event brings award-winning chefs and Los Angeles foodies together to celebrate the American Cancer Society’s progress in the fight against cancer. This year’s emcee Billy Harris joined us live with three participating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unclaimed California Lottery Prizes Total 'Tens Of Millions' Each Year
Here's where the money ends up.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
KTLA.com
DeLorean Alpha5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum
Gayle Anderson reports the newly released DeLorean Alpha5 is on display for a limited time at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The new electric vehicle was officially unveiled in August at Monterey Car Week. The DeLorean Alpha5 showcases iconic design cues from the past 40 years of DeLorean, honoring the brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
police1.com
Watch: Food delivery robot crashes crime scene
LOS ANGELES — In a tech-driven world, we’re often unsurprised by new automated devices, but this California food delivery robot may be where we draw the line – the police line. Video shows a Serve Robotics food delivery robot crashing the scene of a suspected shooting at...
KTLA.com
Viral thefts of Kias, Hyundais prompt Orange County lawsuit
Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department alerted the community to a viral TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. One in five vehicle thefts this year is a Kia or Hyundai, police said, and officials believe that is in part due to the lack of an “immobilizer,” an anti-theft device that’s absent from key-started Kias and Hyundais manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
theregistrysocal.com
44-Room Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel in Anaheim Sells for $8.6MM
COSTA MESA, CA — The Mogharebi Group (TMG), on behalf of a local investor, has brokered the $8.6 million sale of a 44-key Days Inn by Wyndham hotel adjacent to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The hotel is located at 1030 W. Ball Road at the northwest corner of Disneyland...
Comments / 0