The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Takeaways From the Traverse City Tournament
The St. Louis Blues ended their prospect tournament in true feast or famine fashion with a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, bringing their record to 1-2. However, the team’s overall record does not tell the complete story as the players leave Traverse City. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the weekend tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Fun Line Combinations For the Preseason
With the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect tournament in Traverse City coming to a close on Sept. 19, and the team’s NHL training camp set to begin on Sept. 22, my mind can’t help but wander toward the preseason. Training camp gives players a chance to prove themselves to their coaches in a practice setting, but the preseason lets those players show what they’re made of in a more competitive environment.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More
The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Dylan Larkin’s New Red Wings Contract
The offseason may be over, but Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman still has two high priority tasks on his plate: contract extensions for Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. Today, we’ll focus on Detroit’s captain and what to expect with his new deal. Larkin is entering the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ Training Camp Media Day
The Columbus Blue Jackets held their annual Media Day at Nationwide Arena on Monday. This year, President of Hockey Operations John Davidson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen and Head Coach Brad Larsen all spoke to the media in advance of a highly anticipated training camp. Here are our three takeaways from the...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Top 10 Prospects For 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken have already started building a decent prospect pool through not just the draft, but free agency as well. While the majority of these prospects will not play in the NHL this season, it is important for the health of this organization that they keep building for the future. If Seattle has any plans of becoming a powerhouse like the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning, developing prospects will be a key component in their path to becoming one of the league’s best.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
Following their elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games last spring, the Boston Bruins dropped some news in early June. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both underwent off-season surgeries and will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Losing two of your top-four defensemen is not ideal, but that’s what is facing new coach Jim Montgomery.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers: 4 Major Questions Heading Into 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is going to be one of high pressure for the Edmonton Oilers. After a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the Western Conference Final, they are expected to do just as well in the coming year, if not better. Working in their favor is the fact that general manager Ken Holland had himself a very solid offseason, locking up a starting goaltender in Jack Campbell while also bringing back players such as Evander Kane and Brett Kulak on team-friendly deals.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 10 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
For the purpose of this piece, I am leaving players with rookie eligibility off of this list. The top 10 breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season will include players who have shown promise and have been building up to becoming much better players. With many or all of them...
The Hockey Writers
5 Islanders Who Can Make or Break the 2022-23 Season
The New York Islanders are rolling back their 2021-22 roster to give it another go in 2022-23, with a few, ever so slight tweaks. Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene aren’t returning, and Alexander Romanov and a player to be determined will take their place. Robin Salo will certainly make a case for the third-pair spot next to Scott Mayfield, but there are three other players, Grant Hutton, Dennis Cholowski, and Sebastian Aho, that could make the team’s decision not as straightforward as you’d think. Other than Romanov, four players – and head coach Lane Lambert – can make or break the Islanders’ 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Islanders, Penguins, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen and Jason Demers to PTOs. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have signed Sonny Milano to a PTO. Mathew Barzal has revealed that he’d like to finish his career with the New York Islanders. Finally, Sidney Crosby was...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Kris Russell
The 2022-23 regular season is almost upon us, but Kris Russell is still a free agent and looking for a new home. However, with training camps starting soon, we have seen several players get signed to professional tryout (PTO) contracts over the last week. I expect the same thing to happen with Russell, as he still has plenty to offer as a depth defenseman. Yet, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the Caroline, AB native. Let’s take a look at them now.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Prospects Impress at 2022 Rookie Camp Tournament
The Montreal Canadiens’ Rookie Camp isn’t designed to show off refined prospects, which means these games aren’t as important but to showcase where they are at in the development and what areas need improvement. For some prospects, it gives them professional training camp experience, how to prepare themselves to play at that level, and what they should work on for the future. For others, the tournament is to show they deserve an invitation to the main training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23
The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Subban, Chara, Yandle, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Stars
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the news starts with three big retirement announcements. P.K. Subban, Keith Yandle, and Zdeno Chara have decided to call it a career. Meanwhile, there’s injury news coming out of Toronto as a couple of players will be missing time at training camp. Finally, the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers made a trade.
The Hockey Writers
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Norris Trophy
If he hadn’t already, Cale Makar established himself last season as not only the best defenseman in the NHL but among the most elite hockey players in the world. Even with Roman Josi’s extraordinary 96-point season, Makar won the Norris Trophy. As the 2022-23 season approaches, it’s hard to imagine anyone supplanting one of these defensemen, or last year’s third-place finisher, Victor Hedman, for this season’s top defensive honors. But here’s a look at five longshots (as determined by Sports Betting Dime) who could.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Can Maximize Tomas Hamara’s Entry-Level Contract
Lost in the hype of the Ottawa Senators’ offseason is top prospect Tomas Hamara, a potential second-pairing defender drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hamara spent important development years in the Finnish system playing for Tappara and for Czechia at international tournaments. The Finnish development system has been near the top of the international competition for many years and is a more fluid skill transition to the NHL than the Czechia pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s...
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Takeaways From Buffalo Prospects Challenge
Four days and three games in Western New York wrapped up for the Boston Bruins prospects in the Buffalo Prospects Challenge with a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils prospects Monday. There were some Black and Gold prospects that stood out in the three games and the prospect pool might not be as bad of a pipeline as some people think (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Wingers
With the Young Stars Classic in the books, all that’s left is training camp and the preseason and the Vancouver Canucks will be embarking on yet another winding road that may or may not lead to the playoffs when the regular season begins on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. But before that happens, battles will abound in training camp which begins on Sept. 22 in Whistler.
