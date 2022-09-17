Almost 400,000 employees are set to receive a pay rise after an increase “real living wage” agreed by thousands of businesses and organisations has been brought forward.The hourly rates for the living wage are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.The rates are higher than the government’s statutory £9.50 an hour for adults, and are paid by more than 11,000 employers accredited by the Living Wage Foundation.The announcement of the new rates was brought forward in recognition of soaring energy bills and rising food prices during the cost of living crisis, said the foundation.It comes as Kwasi Kwarteng is...

