8 Saints, 3 Ragin’ Cajuns Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums. 129 total modern-era nominees have been announced. The number will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November, then down to 15 finalists in January, before the...
Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Showed Up at LSU Football Practice [PHOTOS]
Drew Brees loves football and he loves Louisiana. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback showed up at LSU's practice Wednesday as the Tigers prepare for New Mexico this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. In one photo you see Brees talking to the young group of quarterbacks on the LSU team,...
Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media Following Cincinnati’s Winless Start
After appearing in the Super Bowl during his first full season as an NFL quarterback, former National Champion Joe Burrow is choosing to block out all of the outside noise as Cincinnati is off to a rough (0-2) start to the season. The QB has apparently deleted his social media in an effort to ignore the outside noise.
Coach Desormeaux Talks Play Calling, QBs, Rice Players Taking Things Too Far & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced something on Saturday night for the first time in over a calendar year. A loss. The Cajuns 15 game win streak was snapped in a frustrating loss to the Rice Owls. Following the defeat, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief detailed racist comments he says were directed...
