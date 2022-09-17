ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow

After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded

The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota

If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

School Delays and Closings January 3

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy