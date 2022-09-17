Read full article on original website
Toughest Monster Trucks Return to Sioux Falls
The trucks are coming back to Sioux Falls! The Toughest Monster Trucks Tour is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets to check out The Toughest Monster Truck Tour are available now!. Listen to The New 99-1 and...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
Best Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Cities for Keeping Resolutions
Whether it's starting something or stopping something, a lot of us use January to hit the reset button in our lives by rolling out our annual New Year's resolutions. Some last a few days, while others take hold and become part of our lives. So what are we trying to...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded
The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th
The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Ski Valley Closes For Winter Storm
The Sioux Empire has been living in a Winter Wonderland for the last few weeks. This winter weather trend is continuing this week with a Winter Storm Warning in effect beginning on Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening. This massive snowstorm is going to cause serious issues on the roads and...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes, Activities for January 4th
A foot of snow in the Sioux Falls area is extending the holiday break for students and staff in the Sioux Falls School District. According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:00 PM Tuesday (January 3), between 12 and 12.5 inches of snow had been recorded during this storm at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota
If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls
There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
School Delays and Closings January 3
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
