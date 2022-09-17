ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Expect Lincoln Riley to recruit Baltimore and Washington, D.C. when USC joins Big Ten

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovyre_0hzeQzMA00

On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau explained why the Baltimore-Washington D.C. (Beltway) corridor, often referred to as the DMV area, figures to be a significant recruiting focus for Lincoln Riley in the Big Ten.

“He (Riley) has always created pipelines where they’re not for him,” Reneau said. “I would look directly to the DMV area (Baltimore-Washington, D.C.) Caleb Williams and his family have massive, massive amounts of influence in that area. Then I would imagine Josh Henson and Lincoln Riley are going to really take a deep, deep look up in the DMV area.

“I’ve said the future is tied to Southern California with Malachi Nelson. I would imagine that’s gonna help them out, but if that option is watered down because of Alabama and Ohio State and other programs having success there, and with other factors such as people aren’t playing as much football as in the state of California, they’re gonna look at the DMV area and continue to go down that well. That is a place where it is a little bit colder, where these guys are a little bit bigger-bodied. They’re country strong.”

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
Washington, DC
College Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
howard.edu

Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus

WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
WASHINGTON, DC
southbmore.com

Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience

Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson host the African American Cultural Fest over weekend

TOWSON, Md. — More great weather was with us for quite the eventful weekend here in Maryland. One event, the African American Cultural Fest, happened in Towson with 11 News' anchor Theo Hayes as MC for the event. Joining us is Kendrick Tilghman, with more.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Riley Files#Dmv
NBC Washington

4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured

Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
LUSBY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
fox5dc.com

K-9 dies inside DC police cruiser

WASHINGTON - A Metropolitan Police Department bomb-detecting K-9 was found dead Monday morning inside a marked cruiser. Police say K-9 Rocket was inside a secured car that was parked and idling on New York Avenue Northeast. Authorities are now investigating if the car's temperature monitoring and alarm system malfunctioned. Rocket...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Letter From the Editor: Students Fear for Their Safety in Howard Dorms, Again.

I am both alarmed and fearful of the current state of safety on Howard University’s campus. Within a week, Howard Plaza Towers East has been broken into multiple times by individuals who are not students of this University. While no one was injured, our students were robbed of their items, but most importantly, of their trust in this University to keep them safe.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy