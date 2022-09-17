Prince William Tells Mourner That Walking Behind the Queen’s Coffin Reminded Him of Mother Princess Diana’s Funeral

Read full article on original website
Related
Before She Died in August 1997, These Were Princess Diana's Final Words
The Princess of Wales died tragically after a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997, due to a high-speed chase by the paparazzi and what the subsequent inquest described as the "gross negligence" of her driver, Henri Paul, whose blood alcohol was three times over the French legal limit.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Marie Claire
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Princess Diana’s Friend Who Spoke to Her Before Fatal Car Crash Reveals What She Talked About During Their Last Phone Call
Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay, who was the last person to speak to her by phone before she died, details their final call.
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.・
Comments / 1