Read full article on original website
Related
F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland
F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
PA lagging behind National Average for Economic Growth
The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. A sluggish recovery. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish in its...
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, identification cards
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, PennDOT is updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of...
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the entire state
The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennis falls at Dickinson, 9-0
The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team dropped a non-league match at Dickinson on Tuesday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Red Devils. Shippensburg (1-1) struggled to take control of each game but battled. The No. 1 doubles pair of freshman Corrine Markovich (Johnstown, Pa./Central Cambria) and sophomore Brooklynn Rupert (Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area) collected two games while the No. 2 doubles pairing of junior Brighid Cantwell (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield) and sophomore Kendall Winters (Lancaster, Pa./Lampeter Strasburg) won three games.
Bus Driver Shortage
Last October, PennDOT and PDE reached out to approximately 375,000 drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to issue a survey that will connect interested drivers with school entities. To date, more than 1,700 individuals have expressed an interest in serving as a bus driver. However, there is still a need for between 2,000 and 3,000 more drivers in Pennsylvania.
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program
Pennsylvania is coordinating a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. If you were convicted of possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount for Personal use, you can apply for free to be eligible for the pardon. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said of the program,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa Legislators still getting automatic pay raises, but a bill may stop it
Pennsylvania legislators earn a base pay of $95,432 and earn more than all other state legislators except for California and New York. Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 1