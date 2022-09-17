ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Franklin County Free Press

F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland

F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the entire state

The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Tennis falls at Dickinson, 9-0

The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team dropped a non-league match at Dickinson on Tuesday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Red Devils. Shippensburg (1-1) struggled to take control of each game but battled. The No. 1 doubles pair of freshman Corrine Markovich (Johnstown, Pa./Central Cambria) and sophomore Brooklynn Rupert (Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area) collected two games while the No. 2 doubles pairing of junior Brighid Cantwell (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield) and sophomore Kendall Winters (Lancaster, Pa./Lampeter Strasburg) won three games.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bus Driver Shortage

Last October, PennDOT and PDE reached out to approximately 375,000 drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to issue a survey that will connect interested drivers with school entities. To date, more than 1,700 individuals have expressed an interest in serving as a bus driver. However, there is still a need for between 2,000 and 3,000 more drivers in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

