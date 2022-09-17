ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can trust this point: Lincoln Riley has big plans for the Big Ten

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau put the point plainly: Lincoln Riley will have a mapped-out plan for the Big Ten at USC. We don’t know precisely what that plan will be, but there will be an architecture, a structure, and a vision. We will know it when we see it.

“This guy is playing 40 chess,” Reneau said. “You’ve gotta understand that if you really want to take in his full USC experience and enjoy the ins and outs of it, the highs and the lows, there’s been a lot of things that have happened over the (summer). The Jordan Addison saga, etc. This guy is really smart. I don’t put anything past him, in terms of what he will do in order to achieve his goals. He sees the Big Ten ahead of him in 2024.”

It will be fascinating to see how this vision takes shape at USC, in the midst of one of the great conference migrations college football has ever witnessed.

