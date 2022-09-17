Read full article on original website
Jedeloo was named PSAC Field Hockey Athlete of the Week
Shippensburg University sophomore Tess Jedeloo (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Hervormd Lyceum Zuid) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Field Hockey Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon after totaling five goals in a three-game span. Jedeloo, scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over Mansfield, including the game-winning overtime goal.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland
F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
Charges filed in Pennsylvania high school football team hazing incident
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn 1944~2022
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77 of Biglerville, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at his residence. Born December 28th, 1944 in Biglerville, PA. He was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Ray graduated in the Class of...
Dauphin County DA charges 10 former Middletown football players in connection to alleged hazing incidents
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
Top Stories for September 20, 2022
>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.
Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022
Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
Ohio company acquires two large annual events at the Farm Show building
A company that produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America has purchased two large Harrisburg shows. Marketplace Events has acquired and will manage the Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show and the PA Home + Garden Show, both of which take place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022
Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
CLEARED: Crash closes all lanes on Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County
