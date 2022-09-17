ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Jedeloo was named PSAC Field Hockey Athlete of the Week

Shippensburg University sophomore Tess Jedeloo (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Hervormd Lyceum Zuid) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Field Hockey Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon after totaling five goals in a three-game span. Jedeloo, scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over Mansfield, including the game-winning overtime goal.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland

F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Sarver, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Richland, PA
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Freeport, PA
City
Freeport, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Richland, TX
City
Shepherd, TX
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed in Pennsylvania high school football team hazing incident

Ten Middletown Area High School students have been charged in connection to hazing allegations by members of the school's football team. The Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said police determined that three students were sexually assaulted in the turf room on Aug. 11 when the students were alone. The incident was captured on video and posted online.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Rams#Eastern Division#Castle Pines
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022

M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Top Stories for September 20, 2022

>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022

Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022

Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022

Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022

William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes all lanes on Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Route 581 west in Cumberland County. PennDOT is reporting that there is a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Pa. 581 west between the Beginning of US 11 and Exit 5A; U.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west. All lanes are closed. PennDOT has also said there is heavy entrapment. Traffic, according to 511pa.com, is backed up all the way to the South Bridge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy