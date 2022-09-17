>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO