Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
WGAL
Fundraiser held for Gettysburg boy with rare disease
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A young boy has been living with a rare disease his whole life, a disease that currently has no cure. Despite multiple challenges, 8-year-old Brayden Beamer always fills a room with laughter. "Every day, Brayden wakes up with a smile. We truly try to focus on...
Wanted: A Christmas tree for Chambersburg
Only 13 more weekends until Christmas and 8 weeks until Chambersburg’s Annual Christmas Parade! Chambersburg is looking for a special tree to become part of the community’s annual holiday tradition. Work crews need time to find just the right tree, harvest and move, and decorate it. It all...
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Spotted: An escaped emu in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
abc27.com
End-of-life care home expanding in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
Donating a body to medicine: Belief in science, compassion abound at Hershey Med event
Thankfully, there remains an unwavering supply of people devoted to the power of science and who back it up, literally, with their bodies. That was clear on Monday as Penn State College of Medicine students held a ceremony to honor people whose bodies were donated to science, an act one student described as reflecting “the best of humanity.”
13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
Two Great Events in Mercersburg This Saturday
Nestled in the foothills of the Tuscarora Mountains; Mercersburg is a quaint town with a historic past. This Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM, the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 43rd Annual Mercersburg Townfest will be taking place on East and West Seminary Streets. This...
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County asks for help with a major rescue operation: 30 pigs surrendered, see pictures
Well….It’s been a bit ‘hog wild’ at the SPCA as we now have close to 30 pot-belly pigs/Juliana mixes…we have adults and some piglets…and of course some pregnant mommas too!!! We can honestly say we are never ‘boared’ at the SPCA….and hopefully these piggies don’t break the piggy bank…as they are always wanting to ‘pig out’!!! And sometimes they get a little ‘porky’ when they are hungry!!!
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars. Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000. It was found wrapped...
hagerstownmagazine.com
Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro
Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022
Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
Donna L Singley obituary 1958~2022
Donna L Singley, 64 of Biglerville, PA passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Gettysburg, PA on August 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. & Sara (Yingst) Singley. Donna is survived by her husband of 44...
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead
The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter’s Thrift Store, a gem helping the animals
CVAS has a real gem that helps our animals – our thrift store. The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Thrift Store is at 66 South Main Street in Chambersburg. Anyone who shops at or donates to our store will be directly affecting homeless animals in the shelter. You can find...
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
