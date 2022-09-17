ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WGAL

Fundraiser held for Gettysburg boy with rare disease

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A young boy has been living with a rare disease his whole life, a disease that currently has no cure. Despite multiple challenges, 8-year-old Brayden Beamer always fills a room with laughter. "Every day, Brayden wakes up with a smile. We truly try to focus on...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Spotted: An escaped emu in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Chambersburg, PA
abc27.com

End-of-life care home expanding in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
ALTOONA, PA
wellsvillesun.com

SPCA Serving Allegany County asks for help with a major rescue operation: 30 pigs surrendered, see pictures

Well….It’s been a bit ‘hog wild’ at the SPCA as we now have close to 30 pot-belly pigs/Juliana mixes…we have adults and some piglets…and of course some pregnant mommas too!!! We can honestly say we are never ‘boared’ at the SPCA….and hopefully these piggies don’t break the piggy bank…as they are always wanting to ‘pig out’!!! And sometimes they get a little ‘porky’ when they are hungry!!!
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
hagerstownmagazine.com

Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro

Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022

Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022

Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

