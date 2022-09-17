Read full article on original website
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn 1944~2022
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77 of Biglerville, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at his residence. Born December 28th, 1944 in Biglerville, PA. He was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Ray graduated in the Class of...
Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022
Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
Donna L Singley obituary 1958~2022
Donna L Singley, 64 of Biglerville, PA passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Gettysburg, PA on August 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. & Sara (Yingst) Singley. Donna is survived by her husband of 44...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle obituary 1970~2022
On 9/19/2022, Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle, loving husband and father of three, died after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 52. Although diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, Jeff had subtle symptoms of the...
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr., 90, of Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 7, 1932 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Elizabeth Peters Rosenberry. His beloved wife, Marianne Köher Rosenberry, preceded him in death. A US...
Roy R “Short” Seville obituary 1947~2022
Roy R “Short” Seville, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Short was born on November 8, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Merrill W. and Edith V. Keefer Seville. Short...
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022
Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
Pauline E Nethkin obituary 1922~2022
Pauline E Nethkin was born February 8, 1922 in Doylesburg, PA . She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Price) Crouse. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 100. She married her husband, Arthur M. Nethkin June 8, 1940. He passed away December 27,...
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022
John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022
Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
Mark “Soup” David Chambers 1983~2022
Mark “Soup” David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born November 27, 1983 in Rochester, NY the son of David William and Lorene Margaret (Archer) McShane. Mark graduated in the Class of 2001 from Hilton Central High...
Roy J Dangler obituary 1940~2022
Roy J Dangler, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the York Hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Scotland, PA on July 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Mervin L. and Nellie Clippinger Dangler. Roy was a 1959 graduate of CASHS. He went...
