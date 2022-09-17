ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Kirk Herbstreit eviscerates Longhorns' rival, Texas A&M

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
It’s been a rough week for Texas A&M. They’ll have to wait until tonight to change the national narrative.

Kirk Herbstreit did not shy away from blasting the Aggies on College Gameday. He shared his thoughts on the Aggies unearned high preseason ranking.

You sign all these great recruits, and all of the sudden everybody thinks they’re Alabama. It doesn’t work like that.

A number of experts nominated the Aggies as playoff contenders this season. Never mind that they had no proven option at the most important position in football. Inadequate quarterback play showed up in a big way in the Aggies’ home loss to Appalachian State.

The Aggies will have a captive national audience tonight against Miami. They will need a strong response to erase what happened last week.

Here’s a look at the scene from College Gameday.

