Report: Texas QB Hudson Card expected to start vs. UTSA

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Much of the attention for Texas football this week has centered around which quarterback would be healthy enough to get the start against UTSA.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with a shoulder injury in the first half of Texas’ impressive showing against Alabama and could be sidelined for a few weeks.

Backup quarterback Hudson Card toughed out a gritty performance in Week 2 with a high ankle sprain, notably limping throughout the game. If Card were to miss any time, redshirt freshman Charles Wright would be the next man up.

However, it seems as if Steve Sarkisian is going to give Card the ball on Saturday. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that Card is expected to get the start, barring any setbacks throughout warmups.

Card has certainly exemplified his toughness and heart over the last few weeks.

