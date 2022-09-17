Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor at Finland art gallery
Actor appears with Australian musician Nick Cave and British sculptor Thomas Houseago to reveal his first public art exhibition
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting
Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
hypebeast.com
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Presents 'Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy'
Showcasing work by Warhol, Basquiat and Haring and their lasting influence on contemporary artists, such as ThankYouX, Kristin McIver and HEES. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has unveiled a new exhibition titled Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy. Developed in partnership with Aktion Art, the exhibition shows the influence that Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring had on the fields of music, fashion and culture-at-large, along with showing a thread to the present day through a presentation of work by contemporary figures and the burgeoning landscape shaped by NFTs.
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
A look inside the Gustav Klimt immersive experience at the Hall des Lumières
Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, has transformed into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination just opened this week on Wednesday. The new center’s inaugural installation will...
Artists featured in the “Black Joy” art exhibit inspire students to find their own meaning of joy within Black culture
Displayed in hale Hall and Thompson Library’s Special Collections Gallery, The “Black Joy” art exhibit selected art from 12 local artists that uplift Black culture and celebrate the joy in Blackness. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
William Kentridge review – the sound and the fury
Forty years of work whirl before us, the violence of apartheid, inequality and brutality underpinning it all, as Kentridge’s drawn images merge into animations, filmed performance and sculpture
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review – a dark Renaissance fable
Inspired by Robert Browning’s poem My Last Duchess, this follow-up to Hamnet mingles fact, portraiture and poetic fantasy for the simple tale of a girl forced into marriage
hypebeast.com
Antwerp-Based Designer YONGHAO XIE Debuts SS23 Collection on Catastrophe
Emerging Chinese designer YONGHAO XIE has just debuted his collection for Spring/Summer 2023. The Antwerp-based designer — who graduated in 2022 from the Royal Academy of Fine Art — looks to highlight all the wrongdoings and chaos in the world as an inspiration for his aesthetics. Describing his work as “darkness, authentic and contemporary,” YONGHAO XIE utilizes his clothing as a canvas to portray the dark side of current social and environmental issues in hopes of a better future.
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
