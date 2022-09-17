ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting

Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Presents 'Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy'

Showcasing work by Warhol, Basquiat and Haring and their lasting influence on contemporary artists, such as ThankYouX, Kristin McIver and HEES. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has unveiled a new exhibition titled Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy. Developed in partnership with Aktion Art, the exhibition shows the influence that Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring had on the fields of music, fashion and culture-at-large, along with showing a thread to the present day through a presentation of work by contemporary figures and the burgeoning landscape shaped by NFTs.
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting

On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
Rooted Expeditions

The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Antwerp-Based Designer YONGHAO XIE Debuts SS23 Collection on Catastrophe

Emerging Chinese designer YONGHAO XIE has just debuted his collection for Spring/Summer 2023. The Antwerp-based designer — who graduated in 2022 from the Royal Academy of Fine Art — looks to highlight all the wrongdoings and chaos in the world as an inspiration for his aesthetics. Describing his work as “darkness, authentic and contemporary,” YONGHAO XIE utilizes his clothing as a canvas to portray the dark side of current social and environmental issues in hopes of a better future.
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector

A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
