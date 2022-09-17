Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
digitalspy.com
Superman & Lois reveals first look at Tyler Hoechlin’s new Superman costume in season 3
Superman & Lois has unveiled a first look at start Tyler Hoechlin's new costume as Superman. The star, who has played Clark Kent on The CW series over two seasons, is seen in a new filming picture for season 3. You can take a look at his costume below:. As...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston admits he 'detested' co-star Mark Strong when they worked together
Our Friends in the North actor Christopher Eccleston has got candid about his complicated relationship with his co-star Mark Strong. The Doctor Who star revealed he and Strong (Kingsman, Cruella) didn't like each other that much on set, though their personal incompatibility didn't prevent them from working together. The two...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba shares exciting update on Luther movie
Idris Elba has teased Luther fans with an exciting update about the upcoming movie. The film, that follows on from the BBC series of the same name, began filming back in November 2021. Now, the Thor: Ragnarok star has revealed that the film, which sees him return as DCI John...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson making TV comeback in cult show
American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson is making her TV comeback in a series about a cult-like public figure. Paulson has been cast in the leading role of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of it's own documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, according to Deadline.
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season
The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
digitalspy.com
Big Sky boss teases Jensen Ackles's role in season 3
Big Sky: Deadly Trails boss Elwood Reid has praised Jensen Ackles as he steps back into the dusty boots of Sheriff Beau Arlen. Season 3 of the crime drama follows Katheryn Winnick's cop Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's private investigator Cassie Dewell, and Arlen, as they attempt to unravel the case of a missing backpacker.
digitalspy.com
How Fate: The Winx Saga succeeds where Stranger Things fails
Fate: The Winx Saga and Stranger Things spoilers follow. Fate: The Winx Saga season two has taken the fairy-focused series and turned the darkness and horror elements way up. In a way, it’s a more fantastical version of Netflix’s flagship, Stranger Things. Stranger Things' acclaim isn't unfounded: it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
New Star Wars movie might not arrive until 2025
It looks like we may not see Star Wars on the big screen for another few years yet. Disney has confirmed its release calendar for the next few years, which reveals the next title from a galaxy far, far away comes out in 2025 – namely December 19. Another Star Wars movie is also dated for December 17, 2027.
digitalspy.com
Andor – how to watch the new Star Wars series
Andor is the latest live-action TV series in the Star Wars galaxy, and it's available now exclusively on Disney+. Joining other original Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a rebel spy and sets off on a path of becoming a revolutionary and rebel hero.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star lands next movie role
House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Anna, on the life and death of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. The adult Rhaenyra actor, also seen in movies Mothering Sunday and Misbehaviour, will play the role of Anna's daughter Vera Politkovskaya (via Deadline). Formerly titled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Marvel responds to controversy over Captain America 4 casting
Marvel Studios has responded to controversy over the addition of Israeli superheroine Sabra, to be played by Shira Haas, in Captain America: New World Order. The Middle Eastern arm of The New York Times reports that there is a worry that the character would be pro-Israel propaganda, when the country has a long and violent history with Palestine.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in new throwback picture
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an unrecognisable throwback picture revealing her natural hair colour. The star, who famously sports a head of bright red hair, gave fans a glimpse of her locks before she found fame on the BBC dancing show. Sharing a string of throwback photos...
digitalspy.com
Andor is Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before
Andor spoilers won't be found in this review of episodes 1-4. "Wouldn't you rather give it all at once for something real?" Stellan Skarsgård says this line a few episodes in when his character tries to sway Andor over to the Rebel Alliance. It's an inspiring scene, one that really pushes Cassian to question everything that's led up to this moment, but crucially, Luthen's words could also be used to define the show as a whole, especially in the way it approaches the classic Star Wars formula.
digitalspy.com
Timothée Chalamet responds to thirst tweets over Wonka first look
Timothée Chalamet has responded to the thirst tweets over his new movie Wonka, saying the film's first-look picture is actually "misleading". Back in October 2021, the first image of the actor as young chocolatier Willy Wonka dropped online, with the plush costume design and Chalamet's deep stare igniting an unexpected thirst amongst fans.
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)
The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
digitalspy.com
007 Announcement 5th October
According to Ian Fleming's Instagram account we will have to wait until 5th October for an announcement. Sharing a black and white photo of a typewriter, with a piece of paper reading '5th October 2022 James Bond Day…. https://planetradio.co.uk/scala-radio/entertainment/movies/james-bond-day-announcement/. Ian Fleming died in 1964. He doesn't have an Instagram account.
digitalspy.com
The Resident season 6 finally reveals Conrad’s new love interest
The Resident season 6 spoilers follow. After months of speculation following the season five finale, The Resident has revealed who Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) new love interest is. In the first episode of season 6, it was revealed that Conrad is dating Cade (Kaley Ronayne), who was seen trying to win...
digitalspy.com
First look at This Is Us star Justin Hartley's TV comeback
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley guest-stars in the new Quantum Leap revival. NBC released a season promo earlier this week following the opening episode's premiere, and in it (below), we witness Raymond Lee's Dr Ben Song transferring himself into the body of a young woman named Eva – halfway through being proposed to by Hartley's character Jake.
Comments / 0