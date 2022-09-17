We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at Apartment Therapy, we take our recommendations very seriously: Whether we’re on the hunt for the very best plate organizers, trying out every stain remover we can get our hands on, or meticulously testing the world’s supply of vacuum cleaners, we don’t mess around when it comes to sharing our favorite products. And, when the essential in question is a blender, there is one, clear, treasured brand among us AT editors — Vitamix. While we would happily snag any of their tried-and-true kitchen workhorses at full price, nothing sweetens a good purchase like a little discount!

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO