What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
He “Destroyed their lives” — Voorhees, NJ, Man Sentenced for Scamming Elderly Couple Out of $70,000
A man from Voorhees who scammed an elderly Massachusetts couple out of nearly $70,000 has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly two dozen fraud and larceny-related charges. 35-year-old Rahul Alam was arrested in July 2021, and charged with scamming two senior citizens, both...
Millville, NJ, Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for ‘Ice’
A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth. 40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Mays Landing, NJ Man’s Touching Encounter with Kidney Donor Who Saved His Life
A Mays Landing, New Jersey man was dying until a complete stranger living hundreds of miles away gave him a new lease on life. Now, the two have been united. Roy McIntosh's future looked bleak after a taxing fight with COVID-19 weakened his kidneys, eventually leading to dialysis treatments. The...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.
Still Missing 3 Years later: Authorities Ask, Where’s Dulce?
It's been three years since 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton playground on September 16, 2019. Authorities believe she was abducted. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a Facebook post this week emphasizing that as long as there is no proof that Dolce has died, they will not give up searching for her.
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
NJ Doc Advises About Dangers of NyQuil Chicken Challenge
I almost don't want to report this, because someone might see this story and think "I should try this!" Here's a hint: don't try this. The Nyquil Chicken Challenge is a TikTok Challenge that's been going around for some time - and it's really stupid!. Yes, people are cooking chicken...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Absecon Schools’ Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to AtlantiCare Staff
Two therapy dogs who brighten the days of students, faculty, and staff in the Absecon Public Schools took on an additional assignment this summer -- bringing joy to the staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Skye and Hope, the beautiful Greater Swiss Mountian Dogs, made twice-weekly visits to the Atlantic...
Galloway Police Seek Victims of Woman’s Fraud Schemes
Galloway Police are taking a more aggressive approach to find potential victims of a fraud artist who has been preying on local people with bogus investment schemes. Police say Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend Botao Liu, 52, conspired to rip off people, especially those who speak only Chinese or limited English. Song and Liu are in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Suspicious Pest Control Truck
Officials with the Mullica Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a pickup truck from a local pest control company. According to police, "the vehicle is described as a White Ford F-150 with RID Pest control on the rear tailgate, no tag information at the time." The vehicle...
Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?
As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
