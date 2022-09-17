ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Millville, NJ, Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for ‘Ice’

A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth. 40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney...
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Evesham Township, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
Evesham Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Rock 104.1

Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Child Predators#Violent Crime
Rock 104.1

Still Missing 3 Years later: Authorities Ask, Where’s Dulce?

It's been three years since 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton playground on September 16, 2019. Authorities believe she was abducted. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a Facebook post this week emphasizing that as long as there is no proof that Dolce has died, they will not give up searching for her.
BRIDGETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rock 104.1

Absecon Schools’ Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to AtlantiCare Staff

Two therapy dogs who brighten the days of students, faculty, and staff in the Absecon Public Schools took on an additional assignment this summer -- bringing joy to the staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Skye and Hope, the beautiful Greater Swiss Mountian Dogs, made twice-weekly visits to the Atlantic...
ABSECON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Galloway Police Seek Victims of Woman’s Fraud Schemes

Galloway Police are taking a more aggressive approach to find potential victims of a fraud artist who has been preying on local people with bogus investment schemes. Police say Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend Botao Liu, 52, conspired to rip off people, especially those who speak only Chinese or limited English. Song and Liu are in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects

Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?

As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
POLITICS
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy