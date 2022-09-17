When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO